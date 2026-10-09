As National Tour Gets Underway, Olivia Deans The Art Of Loving Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Chart

Olivia Dean enjoys the warmest of welcomes to Australia, as her hit sophomore album The Art Of Loving (via Universal) returns to No. 1 on the ARIA Chart.

The British singer started her six-date trans-Tasman tour in support of Loving with the first of two shows Monday (Oct. 5) at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. Promoted by Handsome Tours and Laneway Presents, Dean's jaunt moves on to Sydney for two shows at Afterpay Arena (Oct. 9 and 10), Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Oct. 13), and skips the ditch to New Zealand for one show at Auckland's Western Springs Bowl (Oct. 17).

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The excitement around her latest, and biggest, headline tour of these parts sends The Art Of Loving to No. 1 for its 14th non-consecutive week. Loving hasn't left the top five since it debuted at No. 1 last October, ARIA reports, and last led the chart in late April.

Meanwhile, â€˜80s Australian rock act V.Spy V.Spy (originally known as originally known as Spy vs. Spy) returns to the ARIA Albums Chart with two titles, both of which crack the top 10 for the first time following 40th anniversary reissues. Harry's Reasons (SL1) from 1986 enters at No. 7, and 1987's A.O Mod. TV. Vers (SL1) bounces to No. 8.

After the release of an expanded version with four new tracks, Drake's HABIBTI (Republic/Universal) returns to the top 10, at No. 10. HABIBTI peaked at No. 5 after its arrival earlier in the year. The deluxe version, titled Habibti (FOMO), includes â€œCold Shoulderâ€ (featuring Don Toliver and Yebba), â€œSolar Eclipseâ€ (featuring Don Toliver), â€œQuebec,â€ and â€œClassic Pt. 2.â€

West Australian rock act Old Mervs find a spot in the top 20 with their second album, Carparks (Dew Process/Universal). It's new at No. 16. Old Mervs' self-titled debut from 2025 peaked at No. 4.

Also blasting into the top 20 is Killing Heidi singer Ella Hooper with Overnight Success (MGM), new No. 19. It's her third solo album and first to enter the ARIA Top 50, the charts compiler reports. As a member of Killing Heidi, Hooper collected four ARIA Awards and three top 20 albums. The band's 2000 collection Reflector logged six weeks at No. 1, and spawned the classic â€œWeir,â€ which cracked triple j's inaugural Hottest 100 of Australian Songs poll, at No. 77.

New top 50 arrivals on the ARIA Chart, published Friday, Oct. 9, including Imminence's Axis Mundi (at No. 27 via Sumerian Records/Inertia), Soul Wun's independently-released Kaleidoscope (No. 29), former Little River Band frontman Glenn Shorrock's Legendary (The Ultimate Collection) (No. 34 via AMB/MGM), Spike F**k's evidence (at No. 41 via Remote Control Records), and Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley's independent collaborative album Together Alone live at the Ulumbarra Theatre (No. 49).

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, it's a 16th non-consecutive week at No. 1 for Ella Langley's country monster â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ (Sony). The top new entry on the latest frame belongs to Noah Kahan, whose â€œDraw You Outâ€ (Universal) opens its account at No. 35. â€œDraw You Outâ€ was written for and inspired by the latest chapter in The Hunger Games franchise, the prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.