JAŸ-Z in 8 Finale: 5 Things We Learned From Episodes 7 & 8

The JAÅ¸-Z in 8 finale has arrived.

The final two installments of Hov's HBO Max docuseries landed Friday evening (Oct. 9), with Rick Rubin helping the hip-hop legend unpack the stories behind key moments and releases from the latter years of his career.

Episode seven explores hits like â€œHard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)â€ and â€œEmpire State of Mindâ€ (with Alicia Keys), as well as essential projects like The Blueprint 3 and Streets Is Watching. As Jay reflected on his hit-packed 2009 LP, he affirmed Rubin's observation that the release marked a shift in his approach to album artwork. â€œI started getting into collecting art around that time,â€ the Brooklyn MC concurred.

Episode eight digs into some of Jay's more heady, political work. He breaks down his exploration of intracommunity fighting amongst Black folk on â€œThe Story of O.J.,â€ explains his challenging of existing power structures on the classic â€œNo Church in the Wildâ€ and draws a throughline of generational healing between â€œFamily Feudâ€ and â€œLegacy.â€

Both episodes are a fitting close to the eight-part series, which used relatively broad strokes to paint the arc of Jay's life and career. The episodes also bolster the docuseries' overarching argument that rap is a quintessential American art form deserving of the same respect as any of the country's foundational sounds and cultural spaces.

Directed by Rubin, JAÅ¸-Z in 8 is a Tetragrammaton production. Executive producers include Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya, Jay-Z and Rubin. Leila Mattimore and David Rohde also serve as producers.

The series arrives amid a celebratory year for the hip-hop mogul. He returned to the stage in an Afro during his buzzy headlining set at May's Roots Picnic, which set the scene for his string of stadium-packing JAÅ¸-Z 30 concerts across Los Angeles, London, Paris, and, of course, New York City. Hov actually kicked off the trek in his hometown with three sold-out Yankee Stadium shows featuring a barrage of who's who in the music industry, including BeyoncÃ©, Rihanna, Eminem, Blue Ivy, Usher, Teyana Taylor, Slick Rick, Jaz-O, The-Dream, Clipse, Pharrell Williams and more.

Last week (Sept. 24), a woman who accused Jay-Z of raping her as a 13-year-old girl fully recanted her allegations, telling a federal judge that her claims were â€œfalse,â€ that she had mental health issues and that her ex-attorneys filed the case without the proper due diligence.

Here are five things we learned from episodes seven and eight below. The final two episodes of JAÅ¸-Z in 8 are now available to stream on HBO Max.