Lola Young, Caroline Polachek, Tinashe Lead Chappell Roan Benefit Shows

Lola Young, Caroline Polachek, Tinashe, and Muna lead Chappell Roan's Super Graphic Spectacular benefit shows. Taking place at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Oct. 21 and 22, the concerts will raise money for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities.

Roan will headline both nights, with the evenings hosted by Caleb Hearon. On Oct. 21, Young, Tinashe, Amanda Lepore, Blaine Petrovia, and Kyra JetÃ© are set to perform. Meanwhile, the Oct. 22 event features Polachek, Muna, Alisa Mae, Fantasia Royale Gala, and Sweaty Eddie. The nights â€œwill be filled with drag, dance, guests, surprises, and funnnn!! I will be doing a special performance as well!,â€ Roan wrote on social media when announcing the event.

The concerts will benefit Roan's Midwest Princess Project, which the singer launched in 2025 and helps provide fostering care, connection, and access to resources to trans youth.Â

Prior to the night's performances, ticketholders will have access to the block party, which will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. before the show in the West Lot adjacent to the Shrine. The block party will feature drag performances, volunteer opportunities, food trucks, vendors, non-profit booths and ticket giveaways for the main evening events. The pre-show block party will also take place for non-ticketholders from 1 to 4 p.m., tickets for the block party are $15 and may be purchased from the event's official website.

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All net proceeds will be donated to Midwest Princess Project. Per a press statement, the organization previously raised more than $800,000 to date, through donations and proceeds from Roan's sold-out Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things pop-up shows, which featured surprise guests, local drag performers, and appearances from fellow ally artists and creatives.

Roan recently performed at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields and made a surprise appearance during Noah Kahan's show in Pasadena, where they performed â€œCalifornia.â€