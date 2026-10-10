Interscope Claims Summer Walker Will Owe $50 Million if She Walks Away From Record Deal

Grammy-nominated R&B star Summer Walker is facing a new $50 million legal showdown with her record label after declaring she's walking away from a contract that industry experts previously described as â€œbrutal.â€

In a new seven-page lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, Interscope Records, which is owned by UMG, claims Walker still owes the label two studio albums and an EP under an evolving deal she first signed in 2017. It claims the â€œundelivered recordings remain due and outstanding,â€ even though Walker recently invoked the California labor law known as the â€œseven-year rule,â€ which generally limits personal-services contracts, including recording agreements, to seven years.

â€œAs a direct and proximate result of Walker's failure to deliver the undelivered recordings, UMG has suffered and will continue to suffer damages, including but not limited to the profits it would have received had Walker completed all her obligations under the agreement,â€ the new lawsuit states. â€œUMG is entitled to recover damages in excess of $50,000,000 for the undelivered recordings.â€

The legal fight erupted after Walker informed Interscope in August that she would soon stop working under the agreement. â€œThis letter shall serve as official notice that, effective Aug. 27, 2026, Ms. Walker will no longer render service under the agreement by reason of the fact that the agreement is no longer enforceable,â€ her letter to the label said, according to the new complaint.

Interscope argues that Walker's â€œfailure to deliverâ€ all the recordings required under her contract leaves her liable for damages. According to the complaint, her original 2017 agreement and subsequent amendments obligated her to deliver five studio albums, with her earlier projects, Last Day of Summer and CLEAR, classified as â€œpre-album projectsâ€ that did not count toward that album total.

The contract dispute follows years of scrutiny of Walker's record deal. Music industry experts who reviewed a draft of the agreement for Rolling Stone described its terms as â€œbrutal,â€ with an uncertain duration and little flexibility for the singer. The final contract, also obtained by Rolling Stone, contained similarly restrictive terms. Walker was set to receive an initial advance of just $110,000, with larger advances for subsequent albums. Her royalty rate for her first two albums was set at 16 percent, meaning she would receive 16 cents for every dollar in applicable royalty revenue, but only after recouping her advance and other costs charged against her earnings.

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Keith Moten, the singer's attorney, said in a statement to Rolling Stone that they are aware of the lawsuit filed by Interscope. â€œWhile we are disappointed that Interscope has chosen to pursue litigation, we are confident in Summer's legal position and her right to challenge the continued enforceability of her recording contract with Interscope,â€ read the statement. â€œWe intend to vigorously defend against Interscope's claims and pursue appropriate legal relief.â€

Moten said that Walker plans to countersue the record label. â€œSummer remains open to a constructive resolution. She hopes that the matter can be resolved in a manner that respects the interests of all involved, and avoids unnecessary or prolonged litigation,â€ said Moten. â€œIn the meantime, Summer remains focused on her music, her artistry, her children, and her fans.â€

â€œWhile we remain hopeful that our ongoing discussions will lead to an amicable resolution, the statutory deadline makes it necessary to file suit in order to preserve the terms of our contract,â€ an Interscope spokesperson said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. â€œWe have great respect for Summer and her music and would welcome the opportunity to continue our successful partnership.â€Â

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The new lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is asking for damages of at least $50 million to be determined at trial. It's also asking for prejudgment interest, legal costs, and any â€œfurther reliefâ€ the court finds appropriate.

This article was updated on Oct. 9, 2026, at 11:39 p.m. ET to include a statement from Summer Walker's attorney.