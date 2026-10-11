Geordie Greep Cancels Tour Dates Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Geordie Greep has canceled dates on his current North American tour following an allegation of sexual misconduct made against the singer, which Greep denied.

Greep was scheduled to perform Friday night in Boise, Idaho, followed by a gig Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Both of those shows, as well as concerts next week in Boulder, Colorado and Denver, were canceled following an incident that occurred Thursday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

At that show, a person outside the Pearl venue was handing out flyers to concertgoers that read â€œGeordie Greep A Rapist. You know what you did this morning Oct 8th. He thinks he can do what he wants. Let Him Know What Vancouver Thinks of Rapists.â€ Greep â€” who eventually came to the stage an hour later than scheduled, and without his backing band â€” addressed the accusation on the flyers to begin the Vancouver show.

â€œSo essentially what happened last night, me and some of the band we went out to some bars, we went out, we met people, and it ended up in a situation where, really late at a house party, I got the wrong end of the stick with someone who was there, and I made a move, and it didn't come offâ€ Greep told the crowd.

â€œI really quickly apologized, and it was a complete misunderstanding on my part, and I felt extremely bad, I feel extremely sorry, and extremely upset about the whole situation. I would never rape a woman. I'm not a rapist. It's not how that went down.â€

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Greep added that he would perform the Vancouver show solo as he â€œdidn't want to force [his band] to still play a show in the light of that happening,â€ and that proceeds from Thursday's gig would benefit a Vancouver organization supporting victims of sexual violence.

Without issuing further statement, ticket buyers for Greep's concerts in Boise, Salt Lake City, Boulder, and Denver were notified that their purchase had been refunded; the final two shows of Greep's North America tour, in Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska, had not yet been canceled at press time, with tickets still available for purchase. Greep is also scheduled to embark on a European tour that begins November 1.