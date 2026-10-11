Fans Choose Troye Sivans Shes the Best as This Weeks Favorite New Music

She's the Best, the new studio album from Troye Sivan, tops this week's new music poll.

Listeners voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 9)Â onÂ Billboard, choosing Sivan's latest full-length LP as their favorite new music.

The album rose above new releases from Cardi B, Slayyyter, Ez Mil with Eminem, Pitbull, Remi Wolf and more on the poll, landing 56% of the vote by closing time on Sunday.

â€œAs long as there's cultural conversation and people kind of listening to the songs and understanding what I'm trying to say, and watching the videos, that's kind of my thing that I care about,â€ Sivan told Billboard during a recent interview on the release of his new album, which arrived Friday.

Of the set's title track, â€œShe's the Bestâ€ â€” an advance single that boasts Nicole Kidman as the star of its music video â€” Sivan said, â€œIt's such an important song to me. It's just something I hadn't explored before in music. It's something I've felt for my whole life and never really had a way to express it.â€

â€œThe album is such a journey,â€ he shared. â€œThere's sort of whiplash between these songs that I feel like I'm performing on stage â€” they're super big, and bombastic â€” and then all of a sudden I'm like depressed and lonely in my hotel room, writing songs about this man I have not met yet, these manifestation love songs, there's almost like this pathetic element to the album as well. I think I spent so much time in both of those places and neither felt like they were really totally fulfilling me.â€

He continued, â€œWhen I arrived at â€˜She's the Best,' I think that's also why I made it the album title â€” I realized that was the one thing that is constant in my life, and that has always been constant, and the stability of it and the support I've had from the women and feminine people in my life has been the thing that's got me through all areas.â€

Coming up behind She's the Best on the poll are Cardi B's â€œDon't Chart,â€ with 9% of the vote, and Slayyyter's â€œI Think He's Got a Girl,â€ with 7% of the vote.

See the final results of this week's poll below.