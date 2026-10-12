Marvels VisionQuest Surprise Premieres at NYCC and Earns Glowing First Reactions: A Worthy Successor to WandaVision

Marvel debuted the first episode of â€œVisionQuestâ€ with a surprise screening to close out its New York Comic Con panel Thursday.

Early reactions to the Disney+ show, which is set to premiere Oct. 14, shared on social media were largely positive, and the perspectives ranged from con-goers who just saw the premiere episode to journalists who offered up their first brief reviews of the season when Marvel's embargo lifted simultaneously with the panel's conclusion at 5:45 pm ET.

â€œ#VisionQuest is a worthy successor to WandaVision and it feels like a love letter to Wanda Maximoff at times,â€ Nexus Point News' Demet Koc wrote on X. â€œIt tackles the themes of love, grief, generational trauma, and identity. The relationship between Tommy and Vision will leave you wanting more from this family. James Spader is a delight and Emily Hampshire is a surprisingly entertaining addition. More to comeâ€¦â€

The show features Paul Bettany's first live-action MCU role since â€œWandaVision,â€ the inaugural Marvel TV show on Disney+ that starred him and Elizabeth Olson's Wanda/Scarlet Witch. That show takes place after Thanos kills Vision in â€œAvengers: Infinity Warâ€ by ripping the Mind Stone from his forehead, which throws Wanda into a depression over the death of her lover.

In â€œWandaVision,â€ the former heroine takes over a New Jersey town and creates a fake, sitcom-inspired world where she and a magically-created, amnesiac Vision live happily ever after with their two kids, Tommy and Billy. Once Wanda's ruse is uncovered, the real Vision (now sporting a white costume) is reanimated and has his full memory restored. He flies off, and Wanda later seemingly dies after going full villain in â€œDoctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness.â€

Now, Bettany's Vision appears in both android and human form in â€œVisionQuestâ€ alongside several of Marvel's other famous AI robots. James Spader returns as Ultron, Emily Hampshire is E.D.I.T.H., Orla Brady is F.R.I.D.A.Y., James D'Arcy is J.A.R.V.I.S., T'nia Miller is Jocasta, Lauren Morais is Lisa Molinari and Ruaridh Mollica is the grown-up version of Tommy Maximoff.

â€œThe chemistry between Paul Bettany & James Spader is off the charts, & #VisionQuest is a worthy conclusion to the #WandaVision trilogy,â€ Agents of Fandom's TJ Zwarych wrote. â€œIt drags a bit in the middle, but it's an Easter Egg filled mystery that starts & ends beautifully well. Emily Hampshire is a sneaky all-star!â€

Brandon Davis, who co-hosted Thursday's â€œUp Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animationâ€ NYCC panel with Marvel TV and animation chief Brad Winderbaum, shared in an X post: â€œ#VisionQuest is a fantastic sequel to WandaVision. It's smart, weird, ambitious, and creative with a beating father/son heart. My favorite part; it seems to love being a part of the MCU and embracing as many corners as it can. As a longtime fan, it's very rewarding. Loved it.â€

See below for the first social media reactions to â€œVisionQuest.â€

#VisionQuest is a fantastic sequel to WandaVision. It's smart, weird, ambitious, and creative with a beating father/son heart. My favorite part; it seems to love being a part of the MCU and embracing as many corners as it can. As a longtime fan, it's very rewarding. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9y46TMfrVo â€” Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 8, 2026

#VisionQuest is a worthy successor to WandaVision and it feels like a love letter to Wanda Maximoff at times. It tackles the themes of love, grief, generational trauma, and identity. The relationship between Tommy and Vision will leave you wanting more from this family. Jamesâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/dfWPWPCuCc â€” Demet K. (@demetherself) October 8, 2026

#VISIONQUEST is trippy, transcendent, and totally terrific. It's also a surprisingly transformative and thoughtful exploration of the beauty and humanity behind the machine. Terry Matalas has created a deeply moving and visually stunning series that finds genuine emotion at itsâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/lpqJ1G4nN4 â€” Daniel Baptista â€¢ The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) October 8, 2026

The chemistry between Paul Bettany & James Spader is off the charts, & #VisionQuest is a worthy conclusion to the #WandaVision trilogy. It drags a bit in the middle, but it's an Easter Egg filled mystery that starts & ends beautifully well. Emily Hampshire is a sneaky all-star! pic.twitter.com/3OXUykRuYT â€” TJ Zwarych â€“ Agents Of Fandom (@TJ_Zwarych5) October 8, 2026

I’ve seen the first four episodes of VISIONQUEST, and I am having a blast. Paul Bettany and James Spader are predictably great, but Ruaridh Mollica and Emily Hampshire are scene-stealers. The way Vision’s family of AIs is realized on-screen is inventive and fun (major Insideâ€¦ â€” WatercoolerFFW (@WatercoolerFFW) October 8, 2026

the wandavision trilogy comes to a near-perfect conclusion with #visionquest. terry matalas does a masterful job showing a deep love for and understanding of many projects that paved the way while still making the story his own, executing a distinct creative vision (pun intended) â€” taylor gates (@Elphaba_Anne) October 8, 2026

#VisionQuest is Marvel Studios' best TV show of 2026. Insightful, emotionally precise, and mind-bending, it's a reminder of why the MCU still owns the small screen when it trusts the story. The series delivers a genuine love letter to WandaVision fans, moving the story intoâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/Kau4U8qC3o â€” Aeron Eclarinal â€“ The Direct (@aeronchino) October 8, 2026