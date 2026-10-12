Sense and Sensibility and Hamnet Breakout Bodhi Rae Breathnach Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Bodhi Rae Breathnach, the young Irish-English actress who made her feature film debut in Chloe Zhao's critically-acclaimed awards darling and box office hit â€œHamnet,â€ has been signed by UTA for representation in the U.S.

The signing comes just as the 15-year-old's latest film â€œSense and Sensibilityâ€ prepares to opens in the U.S. The fresh take on Jane Austen's novel, directed by Georgia Oakley and backed by Focus and Working Title, sees Breathnach star as Margaret Dashwood alongside the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, EsmÃ© Creed-Miles, CaitrÃ­ona Balfe, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, George MacKay and Fiona Shaw. The film, which released in the U.K. on Sep. 25 to positive reviews, is due to launch domestically on Oct. 16.

Breathnach â€”Â whose first screen appearance was the British conspiracy thriller series â€œThe Captureâ€ â€”Â also recently starred as the co-lead alongside Jason Statham in the action-thriller â€œShelter,â€ released earlier this year by Black Bear. â€œShe's very talented, I think we're going to see a lot of her,â€ Statham said of his young co-star at the time.

Next up, Rae Breathnach will appear in Robert Eggers' â€œWerwulf,â€ alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Ralph Ineson and Willem Dafoe, which Focus has slated for a December release. Meanwhile, she recently wrapped the leading role of Marjorie in Fifth Season's film adaptation of Paul Tremblay's novel â€œA Head Full of Ghosts,â€ directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, also starring Creed-Miles, Rebecca Hall and David Harbour.

At UTA, Rae Breathnach will be repped by Danie Streisand. In the U.K. she continues to be repped by The Artists Partnership.