FAA warns U.S. airlines of safety risks over Saudi Arabia after attacks

Surveillance footage shows people reacting amid smoke at the moment of an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026, in this frame from a handout video.

The Federal Aviation Administration told U.S. airlines to exercise caution when flying in or around Saudi Arabia after deadly attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, which have shut down the airport in the Saudi capital.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, remains closed as of Monday after strikes that started last week. The attacks escalated Saturday, when a projectile struck a passenger terminal at the airport, officials said, killing at least 12 people and wounding more than 300.

Airlines suspended flights to the airport, some for the rest of the week.