Diddy Hospitalized After Suffering Head Injury in Prison

Sean â€œDiddyâ€ Combs' Ex Says She Fainted After Reading Cassie Ventura's Lawsuit

Jane said during her testimony that parts of Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuitâ€”which was ultimately settledâ€”mirrored her own experience with Combs.

â€œI almost fainted, in fact, I think I did,â€ she told jurors as she cried. â€œThere was three specificÂ pages that was just a harrowing reference to what I was experiencing.â€Â

Jane, who took part in â€œhotel nights, “said that it felt like she was reading â€œher own story.â€ It led to her confronting Combs via text messages.

â€œI feel like I am reading my own sexual trauma,â€ she wrote after Ventura's lawsuit, in screenshots shown in evidence. â€œI am sick. It’s exactly word for word, drug-filled days and nights. You knew this was coming. You gaslit me, you made me go crazy.â€

â€œI am disgusted, I felt forced to perform back to back,â€ the messages continued. â€œYou made me feel crazy about the sex trauma I was feeling. I feel very violated. This was sexual exploitation.â€

Combs subsequently called Jane and recorded the conversation without her knowledge that was entered into evidence, in which he told her that they â€œdid these things togetherâ€ and that â€œthis is whenâ€ he needed her â€œto be there.â€

Jane, who didn't know she was being recorded, told Combs that she was â€œsickâ€ to her stomach after reading Ventura's documents.