Joni Mitchell Becomes a U.S. Citizen: A Journey That Began 62 Years Ago

Sixty-four years after she first arrived in the United States, Joni Mitchell has officially become a U.S. citizen.

Mitchell shared the news via Instagram, holding an American flag. She also posted a video of her receiving official documentation, paired with the caption â€œA journey that began 62 years ago.â€

The news arrives six years after Mitchell's longtime Canadian pal Neil Young obtained his U.S. citizenship (his process was delayed because of the â€œgood moral characterâ€ provision on the immigrant application, when he admitted to smoking weed).

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As Rolling Stone reported earlier this year, Cameron Crowe's upcoming Mitchell biopic will star Meryl Streep as an older version of Joni. â€œIt's a movie that will be not from a distance,â€ Crowe said of the project. â€œThis is from her perspective, her life, looking out.â€

Last spring, Mitchell was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Juno Awards,Â where she appeared onstage and performed alongside Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell. â€œI had a [brain] aneurysm, which changed my life â€” oddly, for the better,â€ she said during her acceptance speech. â€œI went into a coma, which helped me to quit smoking. And my house filled up with the most wonderful nurses. I was on the road with men for years and years; now I live with a house full of women. So my life has changed for the better, out of a catastrophe, like a phoenix who grows a better life.â€

Next month will mark the 50th anniversary of Mitchell's landmark album Hejira, which appears on Rolling Stone's new list of the 76 Best Albums of 1976.