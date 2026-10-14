Rosalías LUX Is Making Hailey Bieber Wanna Throw Up in a Good Way

Some albums make you cry, some make you dance, and others apparently make you feel so much that your stomach can't handle it. Just ask Hailey Bieber.

The model and Rhode founder recently showed love for RosalÃ­a's LUX, sharing a pretty enthusiastic reaction to the Spanish singer's 2025 album on her Instagram Story.

â€œYou know when an album makes you wanna throw up in a good way?â€ Bieber wrote with a smiley-face emoticon.

It's a dramatic description, but truthfully anyone who has fallen headfirst into an album they can't stop listening to probably knows the feeling. And when it comes to LUX, RosalÃ­a laid all her cards flat for fans to get lost in.

Released in November 2025, the singer's fourth studio album takes an ambitious approach to pop, weaving orchestral arrangements and classical influences into her ever-evolving sound. Recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daniel Bjarnason, the project features a wide-ranging collection of musical collaborators, including BjÃ¶rk, Carminho, Estrella Morente and Yves Tumor.

Across its 15-track digital edition, LUX explores themes of spirituality, desire, heartbreak and transformation, with RosalÃ­a delivering vocals in multiple languages. The result is a sweeping, adventurous record that pushes the boundaries of traditional Latin and pop music.

LUX also had a massive presence on the charts, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 dated Nov. 22, 2025, earning RosalÃ­a her first top 10 on the all-genre albums chart. The album also debuted at No. 1 on five different charts: Top Latin Albums, Top Latin Pop Albums, Classical Albums, Classical Crossover Albums and World Albums. That achievement made RosalÃ­a the first artist to debut at No. 1 on all five charts simultaneously.

View Bieber's reaction to RosalÃ­a's album below.