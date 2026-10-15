Heres How to Get Starz Online for Free

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If you're thinking about joining Starz, a free trial is the best way to test out a streaming platform to see if it's a good fit. However, Starz no longer offers a free trial directly, but we found a clever workaround to watch for free.

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You can get Starz for free, as a channel add-on via Prime Video. The streamer is offering a seven-day free trial, if you add Starz to your Amazon account. It's the best way to watch for free online right now.

Starz Sign up for 7-day free trial.

Afterward, Starz, which gives you access to tons of TV shows and movies, goes for $11.99 per month (or $69.99 per year). After the free trial ends, your plan will automatically renew at the regular rate, but you can cancel anytime.

If you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all that Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Amazon Photos; fast free shipping in less than two days with Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market and access to exclusive shopping savings during Black Friday in November, as well as other perks. Learn more about Amazon Prime and its benefits here.

Philo Starz on Philo Sign up for 7-day free trial.

With a seven-day free trial, Starz is offered as an add-on with Philo. After the free trial is finished, Starz on Philo goes for $11.99 per month (on top of Philo Essential's $25 per month).

Philo comes with more than 70 cable networks, such as AMC, A&E, Animal Planet, BBC America, BET, Cartoon Network, CMT, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, EarthX, Food Network, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History Channel, Investigation Discovery, IFC, Lifetime, Logo, MTV, MotorTrends, Nickelodeon, OWN, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Revolt, Smithsonian Channel, Sundance TV, TLC, UPtv, VH1, Vice and many others. Learn more about Philo here.

Additionally, if you sign up directly, the streaming service offers a six-month plan for $45.99, which breaks down to about $7.67 per month. Meanwhile, you can sign up with Starz for just $4.99 per month for the first three months of service. You can also go annually for $30 for the first year, which is about $2.50 per month. However, there's no free trial available with these pricing options from Starz.

Starz is the home to hit originals, like Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, BMF (Black Mafia Family), Party Down, P-Valley, Sweetpea, The Serpent Queen, S.W.A.T. Exiles, Spartacus, Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and others, as well as hot music programming, such as Nas: Time Is Illmatic, Down in the Valley, Whitney Houston in Focus, The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast and more.

The streaming service has a large number of movies too, including Michael (2026), The Furious, Shelter, In the Grey, Oscar Shaw and others.

You can watch documentary TV shows on Starz, including Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, Confronting a Serial Killer and Fat Joe Talks, as well as an extensive library of cult classics, such as Black Sails, The White Queen and The White Princess, Magic City, Ash vs. Evil Dead and others.