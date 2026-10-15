ESPN Launches ESPN JV YouTube Channel for Kids

ESPN JV isn't for second-stringers.

The new YouTube channel aims to cultivate younger sports fans who will keep the Disney sports-media giant in mind as they grow up. The new channel, to be found at youtube.com/@ESPNJV will feature interactive challenges and appearances by both familiar Disney characters and top sports figures as well as videos that test viewers' sports knowledge and explore memorable sports moments.

â€œESPN JV is about creating an exciting entry point into sports for the next generation of fans,â€ said Celia Bouza, ESPN's vice president of multi-platform video, in a statement. â€ By combining ESPN's connection to the biggest moments and personalities in sports with creative, interactive storytelling, we're building a destination where kids can explore their interests, discover new sports and develop a lifelong love of the game.â€

The launch of the new outlet marks ESPN's latest attempt to bring young kids and their families to its screen. Over the past several years, the Disney sports division has tapped Marvel super heroes, â€œToy Storyâ€ and â€œInside Outâ€ figures and characters from the popular cartoon â€œBig City Greensâ€ for sundry alternative telecasts of basketball and hockey games, among other events.

The channel will feature an original animated series, â€œThe Sports Explorers,â€ which stars an â€œESPN Squad.â€ Ez, Shay, PJ and Nora each bring unique perspectives to the world of sports, helping young fans discover new games. The series was developed through a creative collaboration between ESPN and WSC Studios, the creative production arm of WSC Sports.

ESPN says new videos will be added regularly.

.