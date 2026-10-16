Weezer to Receive Legend of Live Award at 2026 Billboard Live Music Summit

Weezer will receive the Legend of Live award at the 2026 Billboard Live Music Summit, Billboard announced Thursday (Oct. 15). In addition, the Grammy-winning band will appear in conversation with Billboard co-chief content officer Jason Lipshutz at the Nov. 10 event.

Recognizing artists who have made lasting, significant contributions to the live music and concert touring business, past Legend of Live recipients include Usher, John Mayer, George Strait, Journey, Rush, Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John.

Also on Thursday, Billboard announced the latest programming for the Billboard Live Music Summit Presented by VENU, taking place Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Madison Square Garden Entertainment president Josephine Vaccarello â€” Billboard's 2026 Touring Executive of the Year â€” will speak with Billboard senior correspondent Kristin Robinson for a live taping of the Billboard On The Record podcast. CAA's Shirin Nury, IAG's Jarred Arfa, TBA's Josh Mulder, THEÂ·TEAM's Kevin Shivers, UTA's Jbeau Lewis and WME's Robby Fraser will discuss the agency sector and Another Planet Entertainment's Allen Scott, C3 Presents' Huston Powell, Dreamshop Management's Heather Kolker, Goldenvoice's Melissa Ormond and ROAM's Jeremy Shpizner will discuss the state of the festival market. Billboard co-chief content officer Leila Cobo will moderate a conversation about international touring with leaders including Live Nation's Nidhish Varughese and OCESA's Memo Parra.

Weezer and the new lineup of executives join previously announced Outstanding Pop Tour of the Year recipient Hilary Duff, who will sit down for an exclusive conversation at the event. Both the summit and awards have been programmed by Billboard senior editor Eric Renner Brown. This year, Billboard will also host a pre-summit opening reception on Monday, Nov. 9, sponsored by THEÂ·TEAM, exclusively for badge holders, with more details to be announced in coming weeks.

Weezer just wrapped the North American leg of The Gathering Tour, which kicked off last month in Sacramento, California, with support acts Silversun Pickups, The Shins and Taking Back Sunday and ended Oct. 11 in Orlando, Florida. The arena tour promoted their Aug. 21-released self-titled Gold Album â€” the band's 20th album â€” which arrived in the top 40 of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 35) and top 10 on Top Rock Albums (No. 6).

Sponsors for the 2026 Live Music Summit Presented by VENU include AEG Presents, Moody Center, Tacoma Dome, THEÂ·TEAM and Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets are on sale now for the Live Music Summit Presented by VENU, returning Nov. 10 to 1 Hotel West Hollywood. The event will bring together top executives, artists and innovators from across the live entertainment industry for panels, networking opportunities and a special awards ceremony.

Last fall, the Billboard Live Music Summit took over the 1 Hotel on Nov. 3, 2025. The day was highlighted by the Legend of Live Keynote panel with Usher, honored following his blockbuster Past Present Future Tour, which ran for 83 international concerts from 2024 to 2025. Latin superstar Rauw Alejandro also sat down for a Spotlight Conversation about his rise to 2025's Cosa Nuestra Tour, which grossed $91.7 million across spring and summer legs in North America and Europe before heading to South America and Mexico.