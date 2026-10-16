KFC to switch to Coca-Cola beverages in U.S. restaurants for the first time in decades

KFC’s U.S. restaurants will ditch PepsiCo and switch to Coca-Cola beverages next year, marking the first time in decades that the Yum Brands chain has changed its drink supplier, the restaurant company said Thursday.

Some of KFC’s international markets serve Coke products, but the chain’s U.S. restaurants have stuck with PepsiCo drinks ever since Pepsi bought KFC in 1986. At the time of the acquisition, KFC was Coke’s second-largest fountain account, trailing only McDonald’s. Pepsi later spun off KFC, along with sister chains Pizza Hut and Taco Bell â€” but even as the combined Yum Brands, the company stayed loyal to its previous owner. Without Pepsi, Taco Bell would not serve its iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

The change comes as KFC aims to win back U.S. diners, who have ditched the fried chicken chain for rivals such as Chick-fil-A or Popeyes.

“This decision is a critical step in the Kentucky Fried Comeback,” KFC U.S. President Catherine Tan-Gillespie wrote in a memo to franchisees and employees obtained by CNBC. “A new beverage offering, with a new partner in Coca-Cola, gives us a platform to innovate, meet changing tastes and give customers more reasons to choose us.”