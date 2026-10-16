Following Off The Charts Demand For Tickets, Powderfinger Will Add More Dates to Reunion Tour

As weeks go, it was a â€œpretty weirdâ€ one for Powderfinger. In the best possible way.

As previously reported, the beloved Australian rock band will mount a reunion tour next year, pre-sales for which opened on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Â

â€œDemand through this week's presales has been off the charts,â€ reads an update from the band on Friday (Oct. 16), leaving only â€œa limited number of ticketsâ€ for the general public on-saleÂ this coming Monday, Oct. 19.

The 18 coast-to-coast concerts that were initially announced for September and October 2027, quickly grew to 26 with dates extending into November. â€œAll shows are expected to sell out,â€ the statement continues.

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â€œWith so many fans still hoping to join the biggest singalong of 2027, the band and tour partners are working feverishly on adding more shows,â€ the band insists. â€œFans can be assured that additional shows will be added, one way or another. Details will be shared as soon as they are confirmed.â€

After a glittering career that produced five consecutive ARIA No. 1 albums, 18 ARIA Awards and three APRA Awards, including a brace for song of the year, Powderfinger called time in 2010 withÂ The Sunsets Farewell tour, a 34-date national trek.

A nod to the classic song from 2004's ARIA No. 1 album Vulture Street, the Sunsets jaunt sold more than 300,000 tickets. Few Aussie acts can command that type of box office action.

When the classic lineup of Bernard Fanning (vocals), Ian Haug (guitars), Darren Middleton (guitars), John â€œJCâ€ Collins (bass) and Jon Coghill (drums) hit the road next year, expect them to crush that final run.

â€œOk. That was a pretty weird week,â€ remarks Fanning on behalf of Powderfinger. â€œWe are truly humbled and overwhelmed by the response to the shows we announced. Thank you so much to everyone that sat through the stress of trying to get tickets. We want you all to know that we understand that there is still a huge appetite for people to come and be a part of the tour so we are working on putting more shows together. We want everyone to have an opportunity to come but it will take a couple of weeks to string it all together. Please be patient. We hear you.Â Lots of love to you all. Choose Kindness.â€

Powderfinger's tour will feature a homegrown support cast, all of them performing under â€œstadium-sized big topâ€ in central city locations across the country, including multiple dates in Cairns, far north Queensland, the band's home state.

â€œIn the week since Powderfinger confirmed their return to the stage, the news has grown into a genuine cultural moment, sparking conversation, nostalgia and celebration across the country,â€ reads a joint update from Powderfinger, Dew Process Artist Management, Cornershop Agency and Live Nation.

â€œFor a band whose songs have soundtracked so many Australian lives, it's a response that has left the band deeply humbled and grateful.â€