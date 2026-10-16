Jamie Foxx Boards Indie Crime Thriller East of the River as Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Foxx has joined the indie crime thriller â€œEast of the Riverâ€ as a producer. He boards through his Foxxhole Productions alongside Alex Marks.

The film, directed by Dennis Latos, follows two estranged brothers reuniting to face the underground poker ring that destroyed their family. The film stars Ben Barnes (â€œThe Chronicles of Narniaâ€ franchise, â€œThe Punisherâ€), Ben Ahlers (â€œThe Gilded Age,â€ â€œLittle Brotherâ€), Callie Hernandez (â€œThe Flight Attendant,â€ â€œAlien: Covenantâ€), Michael Abbott Jr. (â€œVerity,â€ â€œThe Dramaâ€) and Maria Sten in her first film role since starring in television's â€œNeagley.â€

The cast also includes David Zayas (â€œDexter,â€ â€œDexter: Resurrectionâ€), John Bedford Lloyd (â€œOzarkâ€, â€œThe Bourne Supremacyâ€), Catherine Curtin (â€œStranger Things,â€ â€œOrange Is the New Blackâ€), Nathan Wallace (â€œDaredevil: Born Again,â€ â€œNCIS: Originsâ€), and Steven Gregory (â€œGravesendâ€). The film also features former WWE wrestler James Storm and former NFL running back Dalvin Cook.

Post-production of the film recently wrapped. Global distribution rights are available through CAA Media Finance.

â€œEast of the Riverâ€ was and written by Elise Finnerty with story by Jim Tamburino. Ben Grant served as director of photography on the film.

In addition to Foxx and Marks, the film is produced by Nicolas Alvo at Ruta 5 Films, and Benjamin Wiessner at Vanishing Angle, alongside Latos and Finnerty. Executive producers include David Schuster of Gloves Up Entertainment Steven Gregory, John Harms, Gerry Ambrose and Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx. The film is presented by Gloves Up Entertainment in association with Echobend Pictures and The Dazey Phase.

â€œWe've been fans of Dennis since first discovering his short film, â€˜Leylak', where his command of character and storytelling immediately stood out. This film is a powerful continuation of that voice, and we're proud to support this exceptional project,â€ Jamie and Corrine Foxx and Marks said in a joint statement.

Latos said, â€œI wanted to capture the kinetic, dangerous energy of a world most people never see. This isn't just a story about poker, it's a high-octane look at what happens when you're backed into a corner and forced to gamble with your life. We've fused a gritty family drama with the pulse-pounding stakes of the criminal underworld to give the audience a cinematic experience that is both deeply felt and truly thrilling.â€

Schuster added, â€œWhen Dennis Latos and I set out to make our first independent feature film, I never imagined that we'd have such a talented cast and amazing crew. With Dennis and I originally being from Queens, this project is close to our hearts. I am grateful to our amazing producing partners, Jamie, Alex, Nicolas, Benjamin, and Elise.â€

Barnes is represented by Gersh, Luber Roklin Entertainment and ID Public Relations. Ahlers is represented by Gersh, Artists First and Felker Toczek Suddleson McGinnis Ryan LLP. Hernandez is represented by Independent Artist Group, Entertainment 360 and Paul Hastings. Sten is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Initiative Group and Granderson Des Rochers. Zayas is represented by Buchwald, ATA Management, Jill Fritzo Public Relations and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Bedford Lloyd is represented by CESD Talent Agency. Curtin is represented by Artists & Representatives, Fusion Entertainment and Sullivan Talent Group. Wallace is represented by UIA Talent & Brian Twohig of Roger Paul Talent. Gregory is represented by Bright Artists Management.