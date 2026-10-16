Tate McRae Cant Be Contained in Lavish New Housewife Video

Tate McRae bulldozes over stereotypes on her latest song, â€œHousewife.â€

The video for the new track sees the pop singer strut and dance across her mansion, yacht, and various lavish landscapes as she declares, â€œI just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife/You could be the one I'm calling honey/Be my sex on the side.â€ At one point, she pushes a baby carriage filled with cash.

When appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, the Canadian pop singer teased the single. â€œI'm so excited. I haven't released in a while, and it's kind of about a woman who can't be contained,â€ McRae said. â€œWe shot it in the south of France, and it was so magical and so fun.â€

Fallon followed up by asking if McRae had dropped easter eggs hinting at the song's release.

â€œMy fans in particular, we drop easter eggs all the time and they get none of them,â€ McRae replied. â€œThey'll always catch on to things that are completely wrong. They'll be like, â€˜She wore sunglasses, so her next single's called â€˜Sunglass!' Like, what? They never get the most obvious easter eggs.â€

McRae referenced the most â€œobviousâ€ clue during her Lollapalooza set in Chicago back in August, saying that the word â€œHousewifeâ€ appeared during her performance on stage. â€œThis was literally in my Lolla set! It said, â€˜Housewife' when the set started,â€ she said.

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The singer's headlining set was a highlight of the fest. McRae ended with her hit â€œSports Carâ€ and for the finale, submerged herself in a massive tub of gold paint before emerging covered in the metallic liquid.

Her latest track follows her 2025 album,Â So Close To What, which debuted atop theÂ Billboard 200, marking her first Number One single on the chart.