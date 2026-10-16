Zach Bryans Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs: Every Song Ranked

It's been less than a year since Zach Bryan put out his last album, With Heaven on Top, a 25-track opus that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Jan. 24, 2026. But it turns out that the prolific Bryan still had more to say.

Today (Oct. 16), he releases the intriguingly titled Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs, an eight-song EP solely written, per usual, by the Oklahoma singer-songwriter.

Bryan, who turned 30 earlier this year, includes a few tracks he's road tested on his most recent tour, including â€œRobot Killed the Working Manâ€ and â€œBackwardsâ€ on the set, which has a similarly intriguing album cover featuring Bryan standing in a field pointing a shotgun at a smiling image of himself about 12 feet away. On Instagram, he posted the cover and then added another image that features him pointing the gun and the song titles are coming out of the barrel. He added a cheery note, â€œLove you guys very much and hope you enjoy it.â€

In his relatively short, extremely successful career, Bryan has paired with such artists as Bruce Springsteen, The War and Treaty, and Kacey Musgraves (on the 2023 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping duet, â€œI Remember Everythingâ€), and he continues his collaborative ways on Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs, partnering with Lana Del Rey on â€œLies,â€ and with the Turnpike Troubadours on â€œPlainsman.â€

The album may be short â€” it clocks in around 28 minutes â€” but it packs a wallop in its diversity with Bryan incorporating strings on â€œLiesâ€ and veering out of his usual mid-tempo safety zone on such tracks as â€œDog Days,â€ as well as choosing some truly inspired opening samples for a few songs. The lyrics are more suggestive than literal and often inscrutable, but Bryan still manages to set an unsettling mood and feeling with almost every song. If marriage has brought a new happiness â€” he wed last December â€” it hasn't found its ways into his music, which is actually a good thing. There's nothing here that has the sweetness of a love song like 2022's â€œSun to Me.â€ The world needs the edgy Bryan.

Below, Billboard ranks each of the EP's eight tracks.