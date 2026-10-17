50 Cent Says Diddys Gonna Turn Up in This Next Joint After Reported Prison Transfer

Diddy was reportedly transferred to a Pennsylvania federal prison following a physical altercation earlier this week, and 50 Cent wasted no time in trolling Combs on Friday (Oct. 16).

The G-Unit mogul has been busy in promo mode for his Street Fighter movie, which hit theaters on Friday, but he made sure to carve out a few seconds to stay updated on the Diddy saga behind bars.

â€œDiddy on the move, he gonna turn up in this next joint on gang,â€ he quipped on IG. The second slide had 50's followers in stitches, as he posted a wind-up toy resembling Diddy that was blowing bubbles out of his butt. â€œYoo this nicca the worst son nah lollll yall niccas stupid son,â€ Bobby Shmurda wrote.

TMZ reported that Combs had been transferred from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood in Pennsylvania. Diddy was allegedly involved in a confrontation with another inmate that left him hospitalized with a head injury, but both Diddyâ€˜s family and the Bureau of Prisons denied reports about the alleged dispute between the disgraced Bad Boy mogul and Christopher â€œDudusâ€ Coke, who is the leader of an infamous Jamaican crime organization.

50 Cent was behind last year's Sean Combs: The Reckoning docuseries detailing Diddy's case and history of alleged sexual abuse, which the Queens rapper won an Emmy for.

The â€œIn Da Clubâ€ rapper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (Oct. 14) where he reacted to reports of Combs watching the series about his downfall in prison. â€œHe saw the whole thingâ€¦ I'm sure (he) thought it was the best documentary he ever saw in his life,â€ 50 said.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months behind bars in October 2025 after being convicted on two charges of prostitution transportation, which is a violation of the Mann Act. Diddy is currently scheduled to be released in March 2028.

Billboard has reached out to Diddy's reps for comment.