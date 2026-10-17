Aziz Ansari Sets New Netflix Special and Says I Believe Its My Best One (EXCLUSIVE)

Aziz Ansari is back with another Netflix special.

Premiering sometime in 2027, the hour marks the comic's seventh stand-up special and fifth for Netflix. Ansari holds a special place in the streamer's comedy history, as he was the first comedian ever to release an original Netflix special.

Ansari will tape the hour at the State Theatre New Jersey on Oct. 29th. He will direct the special and executive produce alongside Marc Lieberman. Above Average is the production company.

â€œI'm so excited to provide a quote for another press release about one of my projects,â€ Ansari said in a quote provided in a press release about the project. â€œIf anyone is reading beyond the headline, please know I'm very excited about this special and I believe it's my best one.â€

Ansari's upcoming special follows his previous hours for Netflix: â€œBuried Aliveâ€ (2013), â€œLive at Madison Square Gardenâ€ (2015), â€œRight Nowâ€ (2019) and â€œNightclub Comedianâ€ (2022). Before that he put out the 2010 special â€œIntimate Moments for a Sensual Eveningâ€ and 2012's â€œDangerously Delicious.â€

Ansari is one of the most celebrated comedic voices to emerge in the 2010s. After starring opposite Amy Poehler as Tom Haverford on the NBC sitcom â€œParks and Recreation,â€ he went on to create and lead his own Netflix series, â€œMaster of None,â€ for which he won two Emmys.

Prior to â€œParks and Rec,â€ Ansari co-created and starred in the MTV sketch comedy series â€œHuman Giant.â€ His credits also include â€œFunny People,â€ â€œThis Is the End,â€ â€œI Love You, Manâ€ and the recently released â€œGood Fortune.â€