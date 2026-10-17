Diddy Moved From New Jersey Prison to Similar Facility in Pennsylvania

Sean â€œDiddyâ€ Combs has been transferred from a low-security prison in New Jersey to a similar federal facility in Pennsylvania, Billboard can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Billboard that Combs was moved on Friday (Oct. 16) from FCI Fort Dix to FCI Allenwood's low-security section. â€œFor privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer,â€ said the prison rep.

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The Fort Dix prison in New Jersey and Allenwood facility in Pennsylvania are the same level of low-security institution. Combs' rep did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

Combs had been incarcerated at Fort Dix since October 2025, shortly after he was sentenced to four years in prison for arranging interstate prostitution events dubbed â€œfreak-offs.â€ He spent a year before that at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, and this time will be credited toward his overall sentence.

The former music mogul has reportedly been involved in several fights since arriving at Fort Dix and landed in solitary confinement more than once. In September, a bombshell NBC News investigation reported he had been living a â€œpamperedâ€ life at Fort Dix featuring contraband smartphones, Chinese-style massages and Hennessy cognac.

Combs is currently set to be released in March 2028, though the Bureau of Prison's release schedule is a moving target. He's also asking an appeals court to shorten the prison term for violations of federal prostitution laws, arguing that his sentencing judge unfairly disregarded a jury's decision to acquit him of more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.