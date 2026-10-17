Iron Maiden Announce Surprise 2027 North American Tour

Iron Maiden have announced a surprise North American tour for 2027, a jaunt that's billed as the third and final leg of the heavy metal legends' 50th anniversary trek.

Following the 2026 leg of the band's Run for Your Lives Tour, Iron Maiden were â€œplanning on taking a break from live performances in 2027,â€ bassist Steve Harris said in a statement. Instead, the group will perform 16 more shows, as well as a pair of festivals.

The new run of dates begin April 14 in Tacoma, Washington and run through May 11 in Belmont Park, New York. After that, the Rock Hall inductees have booked gigs at Columbus, Ohio's Sonic Temple and Ocean City, Maryland's Boardwalk Rock festivals.

Iron Maiden announce a surprise third and final leg of the Run For Your Lives Tour for North America in 2027!

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Following sold-out shows and rave reactions across Canada and the USA this year, the Run For Your Lives Tour will return for 16 more shows.

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Special guests Bullet Forâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/tq9658RG7b â€” Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) October 16, 2026

â€œWe've been enjoying this last leg in the USA and Canada so much that we all had a chat and decided we should take the show to parts we missed, particularly the North West and South East. It just seems fair to our many fans there who have given us tremendous support for so many years,â€ Harris said in a statement.Â

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â€œWe can't get everywhere but we can try! Also, we have always enjoyed playing the many great festivals that are in Europe and wanted to experience a couple more in the USA which we will do at the end of the tour in Columbus and Maryland. At festivals you are not just playing to your own fans so it's always a challenge and we all love a challenge!â€

British bands Bullet for My Valentine and the Raven Age will serve as support on the trek, marking the first time since 1983 that Iron Maiden has toured on a three British band bill.