Southwest is overhauling its frequent flyer program. Heres whats changing

Goodbye, A-List and A-List Preferred.

Southwest Airlines is scrapping its two-tier loyalty program starting next year and instead rolling out silver, gold and platinum levels that are similar to what other carriers offer, as the once-quirky airline seeks to increase revenue and reward its biggest spenders.

Southwest executives have been overhauling the airline, getting rid of longtime customer perks like two free checked bags and open seating. It’s now charging for some of those options, like rivals have been doing for years.

Along with the shift from two to three loyalty levels, the carrier is also changing the names of its tiers. Under the old version, travelers could be classified into A-List or A-List Preferred, which was the higher level.

“If you think about A-List and A-List Preferred, we don’t even have [boarding] groups A, B and C anymore,” Tony Roach, Southwest chief customer and brand officer, said in an interview. “So it was time to do a refresh to somewhat incorporate all the changes to seating and all these new experiences that we’ve been adding.”

Here’s what’s changing for the loyalty program:

A-List and A-List Preferred Rapid Rewards status levels will go away on Jan. 1.

A-List customers will be shifted to Silver status in the Rapid Rewards program. A-List Preferred members will get Gold status.

A new Platinum tier will be added for the airline’s “most engaged” customers.

Customers can earn 1 Tier Qualifying Point, or TQP, per $1 spent on Southwest co-branded credit cards with Chase . Here are the new status requirements: