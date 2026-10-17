Zach Bryan Gets Candid About Sobriety in Matthew McConaughey Interview: Why Am I Drinking?

Zach Bryan is opening up about his sobriety journey in a new interview with Matthew McConaughey.

The 30-year-old country star sat down with the Oscar-winning actor for a two-hour conversation, reflecting on his relationship with alcohol and the experience that ultimately led him to quit drinking.

â€œI always thought sobriety was a joke because it's people who couldn't control themselves celebrating not being able to control themselves,â€ Bryan told McConaughey. â€œWhen I was drinking a lot, I thought, â€˜Why can't you control yourself?' I never realized I had a problem.â€

The interview arrives following the release of Bryan's new eight-song EP, Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs, which dropped Friday (Oct. 16) through Warner Records.

In the conversation, uploaded to Bryan's YouTube channel Friday, the singer-songwriter recounted a month-long motorcycle trip he planned to take with friends from New York City to Los Angeles. When his friends couldn't make it, he decided to hit the road alone.

â€œOne night I was drinking at the Grisly, this bar in the West Village and I was like, â€˜I'm leaving tomorrow' â€¦ I wake up, get on my motorcycle and I stayed at all these national parks,â€ Bryan said.

Although the trip included memorable experiences, such as dining with veterans and skydiving from vintage planes, Bryan said he spent much of his time drinking at local bars.

â€œI was stopping at all these bars and drinking myself to sleep,â€ the musician said. â€œWaking up every morning, getting on my motorcycle thinking I was on some sort of soul journey.â€

The trip took a turn when Bryan arrived in Seattle. After weeks on the road, he found himself sitting outside a truck stop with a beer, questioning what the experience had actually given him.

â€œAfter all this beautiful scenery, all these nights, all these bars I've been to, all this sâ€”t that I've done, I was at this Pilot truck stop right outside of Seattle. I'll never forget this for as long as I live,â€ he said. â€œI go into this Pilot and I grab a 40 Budweiser and I'm sitting on the curb with my motorcycle in front of me. I'm drinking [the beer] and I'm thinking â€˜What the hell was all that worth? Why did I do any of that? I feel emptier than when I left.'â€

Bryan said he felt he had â€œwasted 30 daysâ€ chasing a defining moment, prompting him to confront his drinking habits.

â€œIt was just me in a fâ€”king truck stop parking lot. And that's when I said, â€˜Why am I drinking right now? What am I celebrating?' That's when I kind of looked in the mirror,â€ he said. â€œI'm not the fâ€”king sober type either.â€

Despite once believing sobriety wasn't for him, Bryan said giving up alcohol has left him happier and more creatively fulfilled.

â€œQuitting drinking has been really great. I've had a lot of fun,â€ he said. â€œI enjoy writing again, I haven't felt [like this] since I was 17. I feel like a kid again. I wake up and I'm ready to go, I want to jump in the pond. I want to play with the dog. I want to do everything.â€

Bryan's Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs features collaborations with Lana Del Rey (â€œLiesâ€) and Turnpike Troubadours (â€œPlainsmanâ€), along with tracks including â€œRobot Killed the Working Manâ€ and â€œBackwards.â€ The EP marks his first new music since his sixth studio album, With Heaven On Top, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in January.

Watch Bryan's full interview with McConaughey below.