Iron Maiden Announce 2027 Run for Your Lives North American Tour: See the Dates

Iron Maiden will return to North America in 2027 for the third and final leg of its Run for Your Lives tour.

The heavy metal legends announced the 2027 dates Friday (Oct. 16), extending their 50th-anniversary trek after previously planning to take a break from live performances next year.

â€œAs many of our fans know, Maiden were planning on taking a break from live performances in 2027,â€ Maiden bassist Steve Harris said in a statement. â€œBut we've been enjoying this last leg in the USA and Canada so much that we all had a chat and decided we should take the show to parts we missed, particularly the North West and South East. It just seems fair to our many fans there who have given us tremendous support for so many years.â€

The Live Nation-promoted tour begins April 14, 2027, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, and concludes May 11, 2027, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

Bullet For My Valentine and The Raven Age will join the trek as special guests, marking the first time since 1983 that Iron Maiden has toured with two other British bands on the bill.

After the North American run, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform at two U.S. music festivals: Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio, on May 14 and Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, Maryland, on May 16.

The 2027 dates â€œwill definitely be the lastâ€ of Maiden's Run for Your Lives tour, according to a press release. The trek will have played 107 shows by the time it concludes.

â€œWe can't get everywhere but we can try!â€ Harris continued in his statement. â€œAlso, we have always enjoyed playing the many great festivals that are in Europe and wanted to experience a couple more in the USA which we will do at the end of the tour in Columbus and Maryland. At festivals you are not just playing to your own fans so it's always a challenge and we all love a challenge!â€

Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 23, following an artist presale beginning Monday (Oct. 19). Additional presales will take place throughout the week.

See Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives North American tour dates below:

April 14: Tacoma Dome (Tacoma, Wash.)

April 16: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia)

April 18: Moda Center (Portland, Ore.)

April 20: Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, Calif.)

April 22: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, Calif.)

April 24: Glen Helen Amphitheater (San Bernardino, Calif.)

April 26: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Phoenix)

April 28: Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)

May 1: Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, Fla.)

May 2: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

May 5: Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta)

May 7: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, N.C.)

May 9: The Meadows Music Theatre (Hartford, Conn.)

May 11: UBS Arena (Belmont Park, N.Y.)