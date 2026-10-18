Yvette Cooper pledges £140m to boost urgent care as NHS faces tough winter

The NHS faces a more challenging winter than normal, the health secretary has warned, as she announced a Â£140m increase for urgent care in England.

Yvette Cooper said the money would help increase capacity, and that the NHS has been preparing since July to deal with the impact of seasonal illnesses.

She said: â€œWinter will be more challenging for our NHS this year, after such a heavy summer.

â€œThat's why we have been preparing early and investing in extra urgent care capacity to help get patients the care they need.â€

The money will be spent on 14 schemes across the country, including new urgent care centres, ambulance fleets and upgrades to emergency departments.

It comes after a summer of extreme heat placed additional strain on the NHS. Almost 7.3 million people attended A&E between June and August, the highest figure for a summer period.

In September, experts warned of a â€œtwin crisisâ€ facing the NHS with the impact of record temperatures in the summer combined with seasonal winter illnesses such as flu and norovirus.

The NHS's national medical director warned earlier this month that hospitals were showing â€œominousâ€ signs of an early flu season.

Prof Frankie Swords said hospital admissions for the virus were the â€œhighestâ€ she could remember for the time of year, coinciding with an expected increase in Covid admissions.

Emma Rowland, the NHS England executive director for performance and delivery, said: â€œWe know this winter will be tough for the NHS and we're doing everything we can to reduce pressure on our emergency departments and make sure patients get the care they need, while protecting our staff.

â€œInvestment in same-day emergency care and urgent treatment centres will help more patients get the right care in the right place, at the right time.â€

She also urged the public to make sure they get vaccinated against flu and other winter viruses if they are eligible.

Patricia Marquis, the executive director of the Royal College of Nursing England, said the extra money was welcome in the short term but would still only provide â€œjust another sticking plaster on a system that is at breaking pointâ€.

She said: â€œThe nursing workforce needed to deliver these services goes into winter already running on empty and short of staff.

â€œWith the budget just weeks away, ministers have the opportunity to provide the real investment needed to grow a nursing workforce fit for the future and ensure patient care is protected all year round.â€