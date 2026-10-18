Harry Styles Performs New Song Written for Liam Payne on Anniversary of His Death

Harry Styles premiered an unreleased song he wrote for former One Direction bandmate Liam PayneÂ during his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

On the anniversary of Payne's death, Styles addressed the packed crowd during the show and said, â€œI feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me.â€ He continued, â€œThere are so many people in my life, friends and people that I've worked with that I wouldn't have been able to do this without. And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends.â€

The crowd swelled with emotion as Styles spoke. Payne died on Oct. 16, 2024, from injuries sustained after falling from the balcony of his hotel room. He was 31 years old. In the two years since Payne died, each member of One Direction â€” Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik â€” have created new music in some form, and their return to the public eye in an official capacity has offered fans a space for them to both grieve and celebrate Payne's life.

When speaking to the audience on Friday, Styles said, â€œI'm sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven't. But really, it's just about looking after each other.â€ He added, â€œSo many people who have touched my life in such special ways. I wouldn't be here without. I'm gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that's all right.â€ The singer dove into the live debut of his song titled â€œWhat Is Enough,â€ in honor of Payne.

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Styles is currently in the middle of his 30-night residency tour at Madison Square Garden in support of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which released in March 6. The run is part of his massive Together, Together global residency that consists of 50 shows across seven cities.

In March, Styles reflected on Payne's death during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. The singer revealed that he struggled with the public perception of how he was expected to grieve the loss of his friend. â€œI think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of own part of your grief in a way,â€ Styles told Lowe. â€œI think the greatest way you can honor your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest.â€