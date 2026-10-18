Spalletti unlikely to start Woltemade and Kolo Muani together for Juve

Luciano Spalletti has hinted at not starting Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani together when Juventus take on Lazio in Serie A.

Both Woltemade and Kolo Muani scored in Juve’s Europa League win over Celta Vigo on Thursday, with the Newcastle United loanee volleying in an equaliser before the latter’s stoppage-time winner.

Meanwhile in Serie A, Juve have picked up 11 points from their first six matches this season (W3 D2 L1); in the last 10 campaigns, they have only failed to surpass this points tally after their first seven games in the competition on two occasions: 11 in 2021-22 and 10 in 2022-23.

After their Europa League win, Woltemade stated he wanted to play alongside Kolo Muani, but Spalletti seems to have other plans for Sunday’s game.

“We need to expand the range of starters and divide up the time on the field,” said the Juve boss.

“Woltemade did well against Celta and, unlike with Cagliari, he managed to put the ball in the net.

“This ability to be ready when opportunity knocks is crucial and rewards those who are most determined.

“Lazio have two physical centre-backs, so it will be difficult to get through them unless we have bodies in the box.”

Â #JuveLazio https://t.co/TpDlMhZY89 â€” JuventusFC Â (@juventusfcen) October 17, 2026

Lazio are still unbeaten in Serie A this season, with five wins and one draw.

The Biancocelesti have avoided defeat in each of their first seven matches of a Serie A campaign on only six previous occasions in their history, but they have never registered six wins (W5 D2 in both 1972-73 and 1999-2000, the season of their last Scudetto).

Ahead of their trip to Allianz Stadium, Gennaro Gattuso has urged his Lazio side to play without any fear.

“We have to go to Turin aware that we are facing a great team that has reaped less than it has sown,” said Gattuso.

“What interests me is courage. We have to play a game of mentality, without fear. They are stronger than us, but I want to see a team that takes them on and trades blow for blow.

“Being afraid gets us nothing. We are on a journey and we have to improve game by game.

“We are doing a lot of good things, but I want to see further improvement. No fear, no fright.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Juventus â€“ Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani has been involved in two goals in his last three league games (one goal, one assist); as many goal involvements as he registered in his previous 33 matches across Europe’s top five leagues.

Following his goal against Cagliari last time out, the Frenchman could score in consecutive matches in these competitions for the first time since January and February 2025, during his first three appearances for Juventus.

Lazio â€“ Tijjani Noslin

Noslin’s first Serie A goal was against Juventus in February 2024 for Hellas Verona (2-2). The Dutchman, who has two goals and two assists in his last three matches, is enjoying his best season in Europe’s top 10 leagues in terms of minutes per goal involvement, with a goal or assist every 65 minutes.

In the current Italian top flight campaign, only Edon Zhegrova (one goal/assist every 39 minutes) and Marcus Thuram (one goal/assist every 58 minutes) have a better rate (minimum three goal involvements).

MATCH PREDICTION: JUVENTUS WIN

For the first time in Serie A history, Juve (11 points) will face Lazio (16) during the first half of a season with at least five fewer points than the Biancocelesti.

The last nine Serie A matches between Juve and Lazio have seen a perfectly even record, with three wins apiece and three draws; this follows Juve winning 12 of their previous 15 league games against Lazio (D1 L2).

Juve have beaten Lazio more times than any other side in Serie A (W87 D40 L37) and have scored more goals against them than any other club in the competition, tooÂ (290).

The Bianconeri have scored in 13 consecutive home Serie A matches against Lazio (30 goals in total, 2.3 per game on average), though Lazio boss Gattuso is hoping to make some history on Sunday.

Gattuso (W5 D1) could become the first manager in Serie A history to win six of his first seven games in charge of Lazio in the competition; Igor Tudor, Tommaso Maestrelli and Vladimir Petkovic all won five of their first seven.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Juventus â€“ 55.3%

Draw â€“ 23.5%

Lazio â€“ 21.2%