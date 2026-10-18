Bette Midler Accepts 2026 Woody Guthrie Prize, Sings Protest Classic: My Small Contribution to the Resistance

Bette Midler sang her updated version of Woody Guthrie's 1940s protest classic â€œAll You Fascists (Bound to Lose)â€ as she accepted the 2026 Woody Guthrie Prize at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday (Oct. 16). Just so no one missed the message, she wore a T-shirt embossed with the blunt song title.

â€œJustice doesn't always come from the courthouse,â€ Midler said in accepting the award. â€œSometimes the law is late, overdressed, and on the wrong side. Justice comes from a beat-up guitar insteadâ€¦ So, when I wanted to say something about what I was seeing going on today, I took his [Woody's] song, and I put new words in its mouth, because the old fights came back in new suits. They always do.â€

She continued, â€œThank you for accepting me, and for letting me rewrite the song, that became my small contribution to the Resistance. We're having a knife fight in a phone booth. These are hard and terrible times. A war is being waged against us, and we are all being drafted. Whether the letter arrives or not. Thank you for noticing that I showed up for duty.â€

Midler released her spirited version of Guthrie's song on YouTube in April, accompanied by this message: â€œYou know I've been around a long time, but I have never lived through what we are living through now. The great Woody Guthrie wrote this song many years ago. I changed some of the words to fit our times, and I hope you'll sing it when you are marching. Because sometimes people, sometimes you just gotta SING OUT!â€

Midler had teamed with Eric Kornfeld to write her derivative of Guthrie's protest classic. She also executive produced the video, which was directed by Toni Basil and Seanne Farmer. The video featured cameos by such celebrities as Barbara Hershey, Midler's co-star in Beaches, and David Hyde Pierce, her co-star in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!

â€œShe [Midler] woke up our neighborhood this year with her powerful rendition of â€˜All You Fascists (Bound To Lose),'â€ Guthrie's granddaughter, Anna Canoni, said at the event. â€œShe brought Woody back to the fight, back to the protest, the rallies, the ongoing struggle for democracy, and humanity. We are absolutely honored that she has joined our remarkable community of artists who have also carried Woody's words and music to the fight.â€

Cady Shaw, senior director of the Woody Guthrie Center (which hosts the annual award presentation), added: â€œBecause beneath the glamour, the spectacular voice, and that sharp sense of humor is a woman who understands something Woody knew all along. That we all have a responsibility to leave this world a little better than we found it. And that is precisely what the Woody Guthrie Prize celebrates. It recognizes artists whose contributions extend far beyond their creative achievements, individuals who have demonstrated the courage to speak up, and the determination to turn their convictions into meaningful action. Bette Midler embodies that spirit beautifully.â€

Preceding the presentation, Midler was interviewed onstage by music journalist Rona Elliot.

A silent auction featured a signed ukulele from Midler's personal collection, along with other items from her archive; a signed lithograph by Bob Dylan; rare prints of Dylan and related artists; a premium ticket package from the Oklahoma City Thunder; and tickets to one of Garth Brooks' upcoming Tulsa shows.

Rising country artist Bryan Andrews performed a selection of original songs including â€œYeehaw,â€ as well as leading an audience sing-along of Guthrie's most famous song, â€œThis Land Is Your Land.â€

The event served as a fundraiser to support the center's educational programs, public concerts, and exhibitions.Â

The Woody Guthrie Prize seeks to recognize artists who reflect Guthrie's belief that music can be a force for social justice and change. Guthrie died in 1967 at age 55.

Midler, 80, has won three Grammys, three Primetime Emmys and a Tony (plus a non-competitive Tony). She has received two Oscar nominations. She would likely have received the Kennedy Center Honors by now, but President Trump has said that he struck potential honorees who were, in his words, â€œtoo woke.â€

Here's a complete list of recipients of the Woody Guthrie Prize: