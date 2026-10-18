Transfer rumors, news: Could Viktor Gyökeres leave Arsenal in January?

Arsenal forward Viktor GyÃ¶keres could leave the club in January, while Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad in January after criticism over their level of investment from defender Lisandro MartÃ­nez.

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Trending rumors

Could Viktor GyÃ¶keres leave Arsenal in January?Â James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

– Viktor GyÃ¶keres is prepared to leave Arsenal in January for more consistent game time, claims TEAMtalk. The report states that frustration over a lack of minutes has forced the Sweden international to consider his future with the Gunners, just over a year on from his initial Â£55 million move from Sporting CP. The 28-year-old has been restricted to three Premier League appearances so far this season, all from the bench, despite scoring 21 goals for Arsenal across all competitions last campaign. Atletico Madrid have been labelled as an interested party, while teams in Italy, Germany, and Spain have also been outlined as possible destinations.

– Liverpool are showing keen interest in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu as an option for the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old is being tracked by the Merseyside outfit as an option to bolster the backline, with his ability to play as both a centre-back and a right back viewed as highly desirable. Kalulu has a deal until 2029 with Juventus, and has featured in every game this season, suggesting any transfer could be difficult to secure.

– Manchester United are ready to dip into the January transfer market to bolster the backline amid concerns over the quality in the defensive ranks. Sky Sports reports that the club is looking at center backs and left backs who could make an impact, after spending the two previous summers improving the forward line and the midfield. It’s unclear exactly what funds could be available to the recruitment team, amid growing pressure to improve after a difficult start to the season.

– Arsenal and Chelsea are both tracking the progress of Oliver Mansson, 17, during a breakthrough campaign for IFK Goteborg. That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim the midfielder has caught the eye of the two Premier League clubs, along with a whole host of other English clubs. Mansson has featured 17 times across all competitions this season, 13 of which have been in the Allsvenskan. The youngster has a deal until 2028 with Goteborg, which could prompt a move in the future, though he cannot officially move to the Premier League until next August, when he would turn 18.

– AC Milan are monitoring defensive options for the January transfer window, with Matteo Gabbia set to miss at least three months of action with a torn hamstring. Calciomercato reports contact has already been made with GonÃ§alo InÃ¡cio, 25, as an option, though Sporting CP will demand over â‚¬40 million for an exit. Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae is another potential option, with less than two years remaining on his contract.

Other rumors

– Tottenham and AC Milan are tracking a January transfer switch for Freiburg and Japan forward Yuito Suzuki. The 24-year-old is valued at â‚¬28 million ahead of the winter market. (Ekrem Konur)

– Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes has emerged as a possible long-term transfer target for PSG, while the 21-year-old is also being tracked by Real Madrid. (Ekrem Konur)

– Tottenham are not concerned over the future of James Maddison, with the 29-year-old’s deal only running until 2028, while there have been doubts about his place in the team after his recent long-term injuries. (Football Insider)

– Folarin Balogun has emerged as a potential target for Juventus in January, following the AS Monaco and USMNT star’s switch to Everton falling through late in the summer transfer window. (TMW)

– Benfica are interested in Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul, though a move could involve a transfer fee between â‚¬50 million and â‚¬60 million. (Sport)

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– Roma are unlikely to make a move for Endrick in January, after failing to sign the Real Madrid star on loan in the summer. With Jose Mourinho’s stance on a stay, and the forward’s desire to succeed with Los Blancos, it seems as though the Serie A side will move on to other targets this winter. (AS)

– A move from Liverpool for Alex Scott in January would be a “surprise,” with a Â£100 million valuation likely to put the club off a deal for the Bournemouth midfielder. (Football Insider)