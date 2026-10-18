Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum and More Who Dominated the Victorias Secret Fashion Show Runway

Miranda Kerr graced the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stage for the first time in 2006 and became the first Australian to sign as an Angel the following year.

Six years later, she stepped back from the VS runway to focus on her son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando BloomÂ and pursue other career opportunities.

“This is a natural evolution,â€ she told The Sunday Morning Herald at the time. “‘The thing is, I’ve been modeling since I was 13. I’m now entering a new phase in my life. I have felt this coming since my son was born and, after I became a mother, I realized I needed to prioritize my time.”

As Miranda grew both her businesses (including her skincare brand Kora Organics) and her familyâ€”welcoming sons Hart, Myles and Pierre with her second husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegelâ€”she noted she didn’t have the desire to return to the VS stage.

“They were some of the best modeling moments that I had, and I had so many great memories working with the VS team and the other models and we had a lot of fun,” she said on the Not Alone podcast in 2024. “But I just felt like, personally, I wasn't wanting to go back there because I feel like I'm a mom of four boys now. My life is just in a completely different direction.â€