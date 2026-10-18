Other Mommy Nips Verity in Photo Finish for U.K., Ireland Box Office Summit

Universal's horror entry â€œOther Mommy,â€ directed by Rob Savage and starring Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass, squeaked to the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office in a dead heat, debuting at No. 1 with Â£1.97 million ($2.66 million).

The horror debut narrowly edged Sony's psychological thriller â€œVerity,â€ which moved to second place in its sophomore session by a razor-thin margin of just Â£33,263 ($43,970), collecting Â£1.94 million ($2.62 million). The Colleen Hoover adaptation lifted its running cume to Â£7.3 million ($9.8 million).

Paramount's action thriller â€œHeart of the Beast,â€ starring Brad Pitt and J.K. Simmons, held third position in its third frame with $1.1 million, elevating its gross to $7.3 million. Sony's franchise reboot â€œResident Evilâ€ took fourth spot in its fourth session, generating $1 million to advance its total to $17.1 million. Sony also claimed fifth position with the debut of Aaron Sorkin's political drama â€œThe Social Reckoning,â€ which collected $840,538.

Universal's â€œSense and Sensibilityâ€ followed in sixth place during its third weekend, adding $797,038 for a running total of $6.8 million. Entertainment Film Distributors' historical drama â€œThe Uprising,â€ directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Andrew Garfield, opened in seventh position with $732,547.

Studiocanal's animated feature â€œShaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottomâ€ landed in eighth place in its fourth session, collecting $665,849 to raise its total to $5.1 million. Warner Bros.' Tom Cruise film â€œDiggerâ€ took ninth position in its sophomore frame, taking $661,819 to bring its cume to $3 million. Universal's â€œThe Odyssey,â€ directed by Christopher Nolan, rounded out the top 10 in its 13th week on release, adding $353,321 to push its cumulative gross to $118.3 million.

Looking ahead to the upcoming theatrical frame, Monday saw Trafalgar Releasing launching music documentary â€œAlways Lalisa,â€ followed on Tuesday by Cinematik presenting â€œENB: The Sleeping Beautyâ€ across 100+ locations.

Wide commercial and saturation rollouts on Friday opening across 300+ locations are led by Disney's survival thriller â€œWhalefall,â€ directed by Brian Duffield and starring Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin; Icon Film Distribution's found-footage horror â€œThe Influencer Project,â€ starring Chiara King; and Trafalgar Releasing's filmed stage capture of â€œHadestown: The Musical,â€ starring Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada. Paramount is also rolling out â€œStreet Fighterâ€.

Mid-tier and platform releases across 100+ locations include Universal's animated feature â€œForgotten Island,â€ directed by Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado, and Anime Ltd.'s anime re-release â€œArrietty,â€ featuring voice work from Saoirse Ronan and Tom Holland.

Specialized, festival, and international titles arriving Friday include Conic's drama â€œCase 137,â€ directed by Dominik Moll, across 25+ screens; Soilsiu Films' documentary â€œForever Is Now,â€ directed by Neasa NÃ­ ChianÃ¡in, across 25+ sites; DOVC U.K.'s â€œDeadline,â€ directed by Kiwi Chow across 25+ screens; Central City Media's â€œIt's My Time,â€ directed by Xue Bai and starring Michelle Yeoh across 25+ locations; Bulldog Film Distribution's â€œBy Design,â€ directed by Amanda Kramer and starring Juliette Lewis; Signature Entertainment's â€œWinter of the Crowâ€; Exposure's â€œMisturaâ€; Dogwoof's â€œNazaâ€; and Bakrania Media's â€œPrahaar.â€

Repertory and archival screenings are highlighted by Hammer and Icon Film Distribution launching Terence Fisher's classic â€œDraculaâ€ in a 4K restoration across 100+ screens, alongside Park Circus' 25th anniversary 4K restoration of Alejandro AmenÃ¡bar's â€œThe Others,â€ starring Nicole Kidman, across 100+ locations. The frame concludes on Saturday with Trafalgar Releasing's live event cinema broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera's â€œMacbethâ€.