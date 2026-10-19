BMI Opens Coral Gables Office, Expanding Its Presence in Miami Area

BMI now has a physical presence in the Miami area, in Coral Gables, Florida, where the performing rights organization opened its newest office on Miracle Mile on Thursday (Oct. 15). With the company's new location in the Miami-Dade County, BMI aims to strengthen its commitment to serving music creators throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and Latin America.

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An opening-day celebration featured a live performance by Zulia. Billboard chief content officer Leila Cobo introduced the Latin pop singer-songwriter and spoke on the impact of Latin music at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for BMI's Coral Gables site.

Zulia performs at the official opening of the BMI office in Coral Gables, Florida, on Oct. 15, 2026. Erick Quituizaca for BMI

â€œWe think it's a great place to welcome our amazing songwriters, composers, producers, and publishers, not just those here in the Miami area but from all over the country and the world,â€ Mike O'Neill, BMI's chief executive officer, said at the event. â€œIt's what BMI is all about. We invest in our company, and we invest in our creative community, who we are so honored to serve. Welcome to your new BMI home in Miami.â€

â€œLatin music is having a moment unlike anything we've seen. It's not crossing over anymore, it's leading. Miami is a creative epicenter, and we're going to keep building on the musical foundation that is Miami,â€ said Mike Steinberg, chief revenue and creative officer of BMI.

â€œBMI's commitment to Latin music didn't begin with its global explosion. We've stood alongside its creators for generations,â€ added JesÃºs GonzÃ¡lez, BMI's vice president of creative, Latin. â€œOur decision to call Coral Gables home was intentional. We didn't simply want an office. We wanted a home. A place where creators connect, ideas become songs, and the next generation finds opportunity.â€

BMI, which represents the public performance rights in more than 25 million musical works by more than 1.5 million songwriters, composers and music publishers, has its headquarters in New York City. The organization also has offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin and Washington, D.C., and an international location in London, U.K.