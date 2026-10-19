Why Kylie Jenner Was Chosen to Wear $50 Million Fantasy Bra at Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner Makes Surprise VS Fashion Show Appearance with Support From TimothÃ©e Chalamet, Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is keeping up with the Angels.

The Kardashians star made made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut on Oct. 18, becoming the first non-Angel to model the famed Fantasy Bra after the lingerie piece’s eight-year absence from the catwalk.Â

In donning the $50 million bustierâ€”which featured a yellow diamond centerpiece worth $22 million alone, as well as 4,410 other natural diamondsâ€”she joined the ranks of past models such as Gisele BÃ¼ndchen, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel who were bestowed the prestigious runway honor.

So, why did Victoria’s Secret choose to Jenner for this year’s show-stopping moment?

â€œKylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing,â€ Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman explained in a Vogue interview published Oct. 18. â€œThat's the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it's true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that.”

“She's really created her own culture, whichâ€”how many people can say that?” he continued, explaining that the “big idea for the show was fandomonium.”