Golden Goose Teams With Disney for Mickey Mouse-Inspired Sneakers, Apparel and Global Customization Tour

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Golden Goose is teaming up with Disney for a new Mickey & Friends collection, featuring the Italian luxury brand's signature distressed sneakers alongside a lineup of apparel and accessories inspired by the iconic animated characters.

Launching Oct. 13, the collaboration will also include a global customization tour, with Disney character artists visiting select Golden Goose stores around the world to offer personalized designs and interactive workshops.

At the center of the collection is a special-edition take on Golden Goose's popular Super-Star sneaker, reimagined in vintage-inspired gray suede with a white leather star and Mickey Mouse graphics. Available in men's, women's and kids' sizes, the sneaker joins a lineup of oversized reversible bomber jackets, distressed sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts, polos, baseball caps and children's apparel featuring Disney's iconic characters.

LIMITED-EDITION Super-Star Sneaker

The collection also includes Disney-themed patches, pins, charms and embellished laces, allowing shoppers to put their own spin on the designs. Through Golden Goose's signature Co-Creation experience, customers can further customize select pieces with screen-printed Disney graphics.

The collaboration extends beyond the merchandise with a worldwide Co-Creation tour featuring Disney character artists and Golden Goose's in-house artisans, known as Dream Makers. During the in-store events, Disney artists will personalize Golden Goose products with character designs and create live Mickey & Friends illustrations on co-branded cards for guests to take home.

Fans can also take part in Disney-inspired workshops, including creating Mickey Mouse ears, coloring comic-book illustrations and designing custom keychains. A special co-branded Mickey & Friends balloon will also be available as a gift.

The tour kicks off Oct. 14 at Golden Goose's South Coast Plaza store in Orange County, Calif., before making stops in New York, Orlando, Miami, Mexico City, Milan, Paris, London, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and other cities through early December.

The partnership marks another high-fashion outing for Mickey Mouse, who has become a recurring fixture in luxury fashion collaborations as Disney continues to bring its most recognizable characters into the worlds of designer apparel and streetwear.

The Disney x Golden Goose collection will be available beginning Oct. 13 at GoldenGoose.com and select stores worldwide. Fans can find the full schedule of Co-Creation events and registration details on the brand's official Disney collaboration page.