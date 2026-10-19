Wolfmother, Ball Park Music and Yothu Yindi to Headline Sydneys Aloha Festival

Wolfmother, Ball Park Music and Yothu Yindi will headline the inaugural Aloha Festival, a new all-ages surf, music and culture event coming to Sydney's Northern Beaches in 2027.

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The festival takes over Dee Why Beach on March 6, 2027, with the three headliners joined by Dune Rats, The Terrys, The Beautiful Girls, Mid Drift and The Beefs. With a capacity of up to 15,000, organizers say it has the potential to become the largest music festival ever staged on the Northern Beaches, and the region's biggest in more than two decades. Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. AEDT, following a presale from Oct. 23.

In a first-of-its-kind feature, curated surf films will screen on the main stage between live sets, including works by John Florence, Jack Johnson and Stacy Peralta, several digitally remastered in 4K. The event is built around a range of community initiatives spanning shark education and ocean safety, First Nations and Hawaiian culture, environmental sustainability and mental wellbeing â€” including a Bush to Beach program giving First Nations youth their first festival experience. It will also honor Hawaiian waterman Duke Kahanamoku, who helped introduce surfing to Australia at nearby Freshwater Beach in 1914.

â€œAloha Festival is a celebration of everything that makes the Northern Beaches, and the Australian coastline, so special,â€ said festival founder and Long Reef local Luke Campbell. â€œOur community has been rocked in recent times, and we want to create an event where everyone from 5-year-olds to 85-year-olds can come together, connect and share the spirit of Aloha.â€

The bill brings together three generations of Australian rock. Wolfmother â€” fronted by Andrew Stockdale â€” broke through with their five-times-platinum 2005 self-titled debut and became one of the country's biggest rock exports internationally: the album reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200, and the single â€œWomanâ€ hit No. 7 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and won the 2007 Grammy for best hard rock performance. Yothu Yindi, inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2012, made history with 1991's â€œTreaty,â€ the first song by a predominantly Aboriginal band to chart in Australia â€” it reached the ARIA top 20 and even crossed over to No. 6 on Billboard's Dance Club Play chart. Ball Park Music, the Brisbane indie-pop favorites, have scored multiple top-five ARIA albums, including the 2020 chart-topper Ball Park Music.

ALOHA FESTIVAL 2027

March 6 â€” Sydney â€” Dee Why Beach

Headliners: Wolfmother, Ball Park Music, Yothu Yindi

With: Dune Rats, The Terrys, The Beautiful Girls, Mid Drift, The Beefs