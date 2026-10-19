Ron Koslow, Screenwriter and Creator of Beauty and the Beast TV Series, Dies at 81

Ron Koslow, producer and creator of the CBS television series â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€ died on Oct. 7 at his Brentwood, California home, his family confirmed. He was 81.

Koslow was born on April 9, 1945 and was raised between St. Louis and Los Angeles. He attended the University of California, Berkeley and UCLA film school before earning a law degree from Loyola University and becoming a member of the California Bar. Although trained as an attorney, his calling was storytelling.

He got his start in Hollywood writing the screenplay for the 1976 film â€œLifeguardâ€ starring Sam Elliott. His other screenplay credits included â€œLast Danceâ€ with Sharon Stone, â€œFirstbornâ€ starring Teri Garr and Peter Weller and John Landis' â€œInto the Nightâ€ starring Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Pfeiffer.

His most notable work was on the 1987 series â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€ starring Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman. Per the logline, the series is â€œset in a fantastical underground world beneath New York City, the series reimagined the classic fairy tale as a story of love, compassion, humanity and the beauty found beyond outward appearances.â€ The series earned Koslow three Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

He also wrote for â€œMy Life and Times,â€ â€œRoarâ€ and created and wrote the series â€œMoonlight.â€ He also served as an executive producer on the â€œBirds of Preyâ€ series and his original â€œBeauty and the Beastâ€ served as the basis for the later CW television adaptation.

During his decades-spanning career, Koslow was known for his imagination and his ability to tell stories rooted in the deepest parts of the human experience. He was known for cultivating deep and longstanding relationships, approaching the people he loved with generosity, thoughtfulness and care, his family noted.

He is survived by his sister, Judy; brother-in-law, Stefan and nieces, Jenna and Lily. He was predeceased by his parents, Sammye and Dave and brothers, Bobby and Ken.