A$AP Rocky Discovers the Wonders of Nature in Trippy New Shroom Clouds Video

A$AP Rocky gets gloriously spaced out in the new music video for â€œShroom Clouds,â€ the long-in-the-works track he finally released last week.

Directed by Rocky, Aisulton Seitov, and Pietro Biz Biasia, the appropriately trippy video opens with the rapper discovering the wonders of nature in a hippie wonderland, where even the old ladies knitting on park benches will take a toke. But with the song's breezy comedown, the visuals transition back to New York City, where Rocky's been hanging on a stoop the whole time.Â

As its title suggests, â€œShroom Cloudsâ€ ventures to all kinds of heady and psychedelic spaces, with woozy instrumentals and pitch-shifted vocals. Rocky is joined on the track by Reggie, who helps sing the chorus and bridge, and Jeremih, who provides the track's outro.Â

Rocky first performed â€œShroom Cloudsâ€ â€” then called â€œMushroom Cloudsâ€ â€” back in 2021, fittingly at a 4/20 event for Weedmaps. He also shared a snippet at his Governors Ball set that year, and during an Amazon Music Live event in 2022.

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Now finally finished, the track is set to appear on Disc 2, the upcoming deluxe edition to Rocky's most recent album, Don't Be Dumb, released back in January. A release date for Disc 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, but eagle-eyed viewers of the â€œShroom Cloudsâ€ video might notice a shot in the NYC section of a cop car that's somehow managed to crash halfway up a brick building. Painted on the car is the date, â€œ30 OCT 2026.â€

Speaking with Rolling Stone recently, Rocky called Disc 2 â€œan extension of Don't Be Dumb,â€ and not necessarily the next chapter of his career. â€œThe next chapter is, you know, I don't really want to get too far ahead of myself,â€ he continued, â€œbut the inspiration behind it was Denzel [Washington] and Spike Lee, you know, Malcolm X. I'm ready to go redhead on them, go stupid, you know.â€