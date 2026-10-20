Artists Behind Olivia Rodrigo Expectations Music Video Debunk AI Accusations

On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo unveiled a music video for the Chappell Roan-assisted remix of â€œExpectations,â€ though some viewers believed AI may have been involved in the video's creative process. However, one of the art team's designers and Rodrigo's official fan account showed behind-the-scenes footage featuring hand-drawn 2D and 3D animations, analog treatments, and seemingly no AI involvement. (A rep for Rodrigo did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.)

The AI accusations mainly sparked from a scene beginning around the three-minute mark of the video. In it, a series of retro logos and animations of Rodrigo and Roan fly through the frame. Viewers pointed to the inconsistencies on Rodrigo and Roan's fingers as possible proof of generative-AI usage in the video.

The video posted by @LiviesHQ compiles drafts of drawings, recordings of 3D animations, and more. Jack Harrison led the analog treatment for â€œExpectations,â€ which gives the video its retro, low-fi flair. The art team used 2D and 3D software to create the animations, plugged the designs' file into a Windows Vista PC, and then filmed the animations on the Vista's screen through a hi-res camera.

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The â€œExpectationsâ€ video finds Rodrigo and Roan parodying a series of retro game shows, including The Price Is Right, Jeopardy!, and Wheel of Fortune. It also features a wealth of cameos: David Byrne appears as a game-show host, while drag queen Aquaria and punk duo the Venus Twins appear in a Family Feud spoof called â€œSister Squabble.â€

Earlier this month, Rodrigo revealed she would â€œneverâ€ use AI in her music in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. â€œAbsolutely no. Hard line on that,â€ she said. â€œThe closest I'd ever got is that once, me and [producer] Dan [Nigro] were like, â€˜God, I wonder what ideas ChatGPT would have for an Olivia Rodrigo title,' and they're all fucking awful.â€