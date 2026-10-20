Massachusetts Republican Shawn Oliver suspends campaign after arrest

Shawn Oliver, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts, said Sunday he was suspending his campaign.

Oliver was arrested overnight in New Bedford after allegedly driving under the influence, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

His arrest came within 24 hours of the start of early voting in Massachusetts. Oliver is on the ballot alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue, who called for his running mate to suspend his campaign shortly after news of his arrest became public.

“After careful reflection, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Lieutenant Governor,” Oliver said in a statement posted by his campaign on social media.

â€œThis election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time,â€ Oliver, who has experience working as a correctional officer, added.

Shawn Oliver, pictured here, participates in a Massachusetts Lt. Governor election debate, October 13, 2026. WGBH/YouTube

“Around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, officers responded to 448 Dartmouth St. for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that had overturned after striking multiple parked vehicles,” the New Bedford Police Department said. “Five parked vehicles were involved in the crash, two of which sustained extensive damage.”

“The operator, identified as Shawn Oliver, 42, was transported to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment of his injuries,” the statement continued. “Following an investigation at the scene and hospital, Oliver was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and speeding.”

ABC News has reached out to Oliver’s campaign for comment.