Rooster Season 2 Casts Sutton Foster, Lamorne Morris, Michael Urie, O-T Fagbenle and More as Guest Stars

HBO's â€œRoosterâ€ has added five guest stars to its Season 2 cast: Sutton Foster, Lamorne Morris, Michael Urie, O-T Fagbenle and Zavior Phillips.

Foster (â€œYounger,â€ â€œThe Music Manâ€) will play Marti. She is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners, and Wolf Kasteler Public Relations.

Morris (â€œNew Girl,â€ â€œFargo,â€ â€œSpider-Noirâ€) will play Caleb. He is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, and the Lede Company.

Urie (â€œShrinking,â€ â€œOh, Mary!,â€ â€œUgly Bettyâ€) plays Larry. He is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Seven Summits Pictures & Management, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Fagbenle (â€œThe Handmaid's Tale,â€ â€œPresumed Innocentâ€) plays Hayes. He is repped by Buchwald, Artists First and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Phillips (â€œBad Monkeyâ€) plays Sam. He is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Details about the new characters are yet to be made public.

â€œRoosterâ€ stars Steve Carell and Charly Clive as a father and daughter with a complicated relationship. The comedy series is set on a college campus. The cast also includes Danielle Deadwyler as Dylan Shepherd, Phil Dunster as Archie Bates, John C. McGinley as Walter Mann, Lauren Tsai as Sunny Salewski, Annie Mumolo as Cristle, Maximo Salas as Tommy, and Rory Scovel as Officer Donnie Mullins. Connie Britton as Elizabeth Stoddard guest star.

Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses serve as co-showrunners. Executive producers include Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer via Doozer Productions alongside Tarses, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Hyman and Carell. Warner Bros. Television produces the series in association with Doozer. Both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals at WBTV. Production on Season 2 is currently underway.