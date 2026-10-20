UK unemployment rate falls in pre-budget boost, but firms keep cutting vacancies in jobs drought – business live

Introduction: UK unemployment rate falls in pre-budget boost

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The UK unemployment rate has fallen, in a pre-budget boost to chancellor John Healey, but the number of vacancies available for workers continues to shrink.

The latest data on the UK labour market, just released, shows that the UK unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in June to August, down from 4.9% a month ago.

That's better than expected â€“ City economists had forecast a rise to 5%.

In its final snapshot of Britain's jobs market ahead of the budget in two week's time, the Office for National Statistics reports that employment rose, by 102,000 jobs, to 34.577m in the last quarter.

The number of people unemployed fell by 47,000 in the quarter to 1.712m, and there was a small (16,000) drop in the number of people â€˜economically inactive', to 9.091m.

But worryingly, the number of vacancies has seen its largest fall since the start of the year, falling by 21,000 in the last quarter.

That pulled the number of vacancies down to 691,000 in July to September, down from over 1.2m in early 2022. This is the first time the total has been below 700,000 since February to April 2021.

The ONS says:

double quotation mark This is mainly from smaller firms, who continue to suggest that they may not be recruiting because of increased labour costs.

That's a reference to the higher employer National Insurance Contributions (NICs) brought in by Healey's predecessor, Rachel Reeves, and the rise in the minimum wage, which have made it costlier to hire staff.

More to followâ€¦.

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