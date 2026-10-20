MUNAs Tour Bus Catches Fire After Stanford Show: Were All Safe

MUNA are safe after a tour bus carrying members of the band caught fire on Interstate 5 in Burbank, Calif., Monday morning (Oct. 19), just hours after the trio performed at Stanford University.

â€œMany personal items were lost but we're all safe, thank goodness,â€ the group wrote in a social media post following the incident.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Highway Patrol received a report of the fire shortly after 8:20 a.m. Monday on southbound I-5 near Buena Vista Street. Everyone aboard the bus was able to escape without injury.

Aerial footage from KTLA showed extensive fire damage to the vehicle, particularly toward the rear of the bus. The station reported that the driver was initially unaware the bus had caught fire before pulling over.

Several lanes of the freeway were closed while emergency crews responded, causing delays during the Monday morning commute. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The incident came less than a day after MUNA performed Sunday night (Oct. 18) at Stanford's Frost Amphitheater as part of their Gets So Hot Tour.

The Los Angeles-based trio â€” Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin â€” are currently touring behind their fourth studio album, Dancing on the Wall, which arrived in May.

Despite the fire, there was no immediate indication that the band's upcoming dates would be affected. MUNA's next scheduled performance is Wednesday (Oct. 21) at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., followed by another appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday (Oct. 22).

The group have spent much of 2026 on the road behind Dancing on the Wall, continuing a run that has seen them grow from indie-pop favorites into a larger touring draw over the past several years.

MUNA first formed in Los Angeles and released their debut album, About U, in 2017. Their 2022 self-titled album included â€œSilk Chiffon,â€ featuring Phoebe Bridgers, which became one of the group's best-known songs and helped expand their audience ahead of subsequent headline tours.

The cause of the bus fire remains under investigation.