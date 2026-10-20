Troy Deeneys Team of the Week: Gabriel, Dalot, Neto, Maddison, Haaland

Sander Berge (Fulham): It was a massive game against Hull, a six-pointer and if Fulham lose that they are going down in my opinion. But they got the job done and he was at the heart of everything good for them.

Diego Gomez (Brighton): He scored from the halfway line, nothing more needs to be said.

Pedro Neto (Chelsea): Two goals, wins the game for Chelsea. He is one of those players when you look at him you think ‘he is good, but I don’t know why he is good’, but in this game he put it all together. With all the talk of Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, he could have a sneaky good season because these guys will take the attention of defenders and Neto can get in with his pace at the back post.

Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa): By far the player of the month so far. An unbelievable young talent from Switzerland, 21 years of age, carrying this Aston Villa team with an aura and humbleness of ‘I want to learn and do more’, but also ‘I’m the man of this team, give me the ball, let me show you what I can do’.

James Maddison (Tottenham): Welcome back James Maddison. Spurs needed a bit of quality in the final third and we were unsure who would score for them, and Maddison puts it in the top corner. Great to see him back, great to see him healthy and great to see him smiling.