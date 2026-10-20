Running Point Co-Creator Mindy Kaling Joins Season 3 Cast

Mindy Kaling, writer, executive producer and co-creator of â€œRunning Point,â€ has picked up one more title on the Netflix show: star.

Kaling is stepping in front of the cameras for Season 3 in the recurring role of Divya, an outspoken, confident CEO of a popular gambling app. Per the character description, â€œMuch like Isla (Kate Hudson), she's proudly the first female leader in her male dominated field. Their similarities end there with Divya becoming a thorn in Isla's plans all season.â€

Production on â€œRunning Pointâ€ Season 3 is underway in Los Angeles. Kate Hudson will direct the first episode, marking her television directorial debut. Returning cast includes Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman and Justin Theroux, with recurring actors Ray Romano, Uche Agada, Ken Marino and Jay Ellis.

â€œRunning Pointâ€ follows Isla (Hudson), a former party girl and college dropout who is unexpectedly left in charge of her family's pro basketball team. In Season 2, she is â€œno longer the surprise choice to lead the Los Angeles Waves, she's the one everyone is watching,â€ per the logline. â€œWith the franchise finally rebounding after last year's scandal, Isla is determined to prove she's not just keeping the seat warm for her brother Cam (Justin Theroux). What she doesn't know is that Cam is quietly maneuvering behind the scenes to reclaim his post, turning every misstep into ammunition. As she tries to balance the pressure of running a franchise with devoting time to her personal life, every decision on and off the court counts. To survive the family power plays and the scrutiny of the board, she'll have to rip up last season's game plan and come up with a whole new playbook if she wants to close out the season on top.â€

The sports comedy series hails from writers and executive producers Kaling, David Stassen (who also showruns) and Ike Barinholtz. Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis also serve as EPs. The series is produced by Mindy Kaling's Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television. Kaling and Stassen are both under overall deals with WBTV.