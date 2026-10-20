Tottenham 3-1 Coventry: Maddison and Marmoush lift Spurs out of relegation zone



Premier League,

Round 7 Premier League,

Tottenham

TOT

Coventry

COV Venue

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Referee

Andrew Madley James Maddison 14â€²

Omar Marmoush 58â€²

Ben Davies 90+6â€² Jack Rudoni 49â€²

Tottenham moved out of the relegation zone as they ended they finally ended their wait for a first Premier League win of the season by beating Coventry City 3-1.

Roberto De Zerbi's men took the lead in stunning style as James Maddison marked his first start for 18 months by curling home from the edge of the area.

But there was a familiar unconvincing nature about much of Spurs' play thereafter and the home fans would have been forgiven for wondering if they were watching the same old frustrating story when Jack Rudoni levelled four minutes into the second half.

But Omar Marmoush allayed such fears just before the hour mark, lashing his first goal for the club in the far corner, before Ben Davies' injury-time strike wrapped up the points, lifting Tottenham into 16th, one place above Coventry.

Frank Lampard's visitors came into the game looking for a third successive win and they started brightly, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto going close early on as he saw a close-range strike deflected over the crossbar.

Coventry's failure to find an early goal was punished by a player who came through their academy, Maddison marking his first start since May last year with a delightful effort that nestled in the top-left corner.

Tottenham struggled to create clear-cut opportunities to double that advantage, though Dominic Solanke wasted a gilt-edge chance to do so when he fired over in a show of profligacy that looked costly when Rudoni restored parity soon after the second-half restart.

Rudoni make the most of awful defending from the hosts, reacting quickest after Brandon Thomas-Asante nodded down his fizzing cross into the six-yard box, the midfielder squeezing his effort beyond Antonin Kinsky at the near post.

Sandro Tonali blazed a pair of efforts over as Tottenham pressed to retake the lead, before Marmoush produced the accuracy Spurs required as he opened his account in style.

The Egyptian inadvertently caught Milan van Ewijk with his arm as he turned on the edge of the area and fired an unerring strike beyond Carl Rushworth, with Coventry left furious as their protests were dismissed by referee Andy Madley and then by VAR.

Marmoush later joined Tosin Adarabioyo and Mohammed Kudus in coming off with apparent injuries. While those issues may leave De Zerbi with some cause for concern, there was reason for celebration as Dejan Kulusevsi made his long-awaited return from injury to help Spurs over the line.

Late Coventry pressure frayed the home nerves, but Davies made the points safe when his effort with the outside of his boot squeaked beyond Rushworth to seal a win that will raise hopes Spurs have finally turned a corner under De Zerbi.





Tottenham





Coventry







The Premier League Table

# Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 5 1

Manchester City 7 7 0 0 19 7 12 21 W

W

W

W

W 2

Arsenal 7 6 0 1 11 5 6 18 W

W

L

W

W 3

Brighton 7 5 1 1 23 5 18 16 W

W

W

W

D 4

Chelsea 7 4 1 2 17 13 4 13 W

W

L

D

L 5

Liverpool 7 3 3 1 9 8 1 12 W

L

W

D

W 6

Brentford 7 2 4 1 13 8 5 10 L

D

W

D

D 7

Leeds 7 2 4 1 9 6 3 10 D

L

D

W

D 8

Everton 7 2 4 1 8 7 1 10 L

D

W

D

D 9

Hull City 7 2 3 2 8 7 1 9 L

D

L

D

D 10

Ipswich 7 3 0 4 11 15 -4 9 L

W

L

W

L 11

Newcastle 7 2 2 3 10 14 -4 8 L

L

W

L

D 12

Aston Villa 7 2 2 3 7 11 -4 8 W

D

W

L

D 13

Manchester United 7 1 4 2 10 10 0 7 D

D

D

L

D 14

Crystal Palace 7 2 1 4 9 17 -8 7 L

W

D

L

W 15

Bournemouth 7 1 3 3 9 13 -4 6 W

L

L

D

D 16

Tottenham 7 1 3 3 6 10 -4 6 W

D

L

D

D 17

Coventry 7 2 0 5 6 14 -8 6 L

W

W

L

L 18

Fulham 7 1 2 4 7 10 -3 5 W

L

D

D

L 19

Nottingham Forest 7 1 2 4 5 9 -4 5 L

L

L

W

D 20

Sunderland 7 1 1 5 6 14 -8 4 L

L

L

L

D Position 1, 2, 3, 4 : Promotion â€“ Champions League (League phase)

Position 5 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (League phase)

Position 18, 19, 20 : Relegation â€“ Championship

Upcoming fixtures for Tottenham and Coventry