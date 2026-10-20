Muna Safe After Tour Bus Catches Fire on California Highway

A tour bus carrying the members of Muna caught fire on the freeway in Burbank, California, on Monday. The scene was captured on camera by local station KTLA, which reported the incident shut down several lanes on the busy roadway.

The station said the driver reportedly did not realize the bus was on fire when the California Highway Patrol got a call at 8 a.m. about a flaming bus on the southbound 5 freeway. After the bus pulled over on an off-ramp, the Burbank Fire Department was able to put out the fire.

Muna shared a photo from KTLA's coverage on their social media alongside a caption: â€œthe band MUNA as seen on the news this morning.â€ The band said that â€œmany personal items were lost but we're all safe, thank goodness.â€

In the comments section, musician Naomi McPherson wrote, â€œIf anyone could help me find the grandchild of the warlock whose curse is wreaking havoc on my life so that I can carry em up the mountain & fulfill the prophecy/undo the curse that has befallen me that would be much appreciated.â€

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Back in September, Muna announced that McPherson, who plays guitar, synths, and sings in the band, would need to miss several tour dates to look after their mother, Harriet, who was in the terminal stages of a cancer battle. Muna also paid tribute to Harriet in the post, calling her â€œone of the greatest, most wise and loving people.â€

McPherson is back on the road with Muna for their Gets So Hot Tour, which kicked off Sept. 25 in Philadelphia. The band has one more show at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre outside of Denver on Oct. 21 before heading to Europe for another month of concerts.