Villarreals Iñigo Pérez ready to meet Iraola again in test of old bond

On IÃ±igo PÃ©rez's first day as a head coach he took a call from Andoni Iraola, just as he had every day for months. They had known each other for 22 years, lived in the same residency, come through the same academy and played in the same team; they had worked side by side, manager and assistant, and embarked on an adventure together. Now, though, PÃ©rez was having to go it alone. At 36, he had become what his friend thought he would be from the moment they met, just not so soon. â€œHe wished me luck and said he was there for me,â€ PÃ©rez said, â€œsaid that if I ever needed anything â€¦â€

Well, maybe not anything.

â€œSometimes life brings what you never imagined,â€ PÃ©rez said after his coaching debut. Now he is off to Anfield. It's funny the way it goes. Had he not been denied a work permit by the Home Office, had a Football Association panel not declared him incapable of contributing to English football, a partnership broken and a family turned back, a career seemingly derailed from the start, Villarreal's manager wouldn't be sitting on the bench to the left of the halfway line at Anfield tonight. He would be sitting on the bench to the right.

This time, the man who should have been Iraola's assistant is instead his opponent, nothing given for 90 minutes. â€œI'm looking forward to seeing him; we speak continuously, always there,â€ PÃ©rez says. â€œTo encounter each other pitchside is emotional. When the referee blows, it all ends, but it's a very nice story.â€

The story starts in 2002, when PÃ©rez arrived at Athletic Club Bilbao's academy, aged 14. Iraola was 19, six months from his firstâ€‘team debut. They first played together in the first team in October 2009 but, teenagers and tenants, something had already drawn them together and would do again. If PÃ©rez was more open, Iraola more private, timid even, there was much they shared: an inquisitive mind, an ability to observe and listen, a humility befitting a club where presumptuousness is prohibited.

â€œIntellectually they're brilliant,â€ says a teammate from that time, Carlos Gurpegui, intelligent a word that keeps coming back and with warmth too. â€œAndoni had a privileged mind and IÃ±igo was so intuitive. We played [Fantasy Football] and Andoni always won,â€ the goalkeeper RaÃºl FernÃ¡ndez recalls.

IÃ±igo PÃ©rez celebrates a goal with Athletic Bilbao teammates, including Andoni Iraola (second left) in the Europa League in March 2012. Photograph: Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images

If that gave them natural leadership, it was worn lightly, not imposed. As one coach notes: â€œIf everyone was going left and Andoni said: â€˜Go right,' they'd all be like: â€˜Yeah, yeah, go right!' They are two unusually intelligent guys, always rationalising, able to reach others.â€

Iraola saw it in the kid coming through, ideas explored together. â€œIÃ±igo was always aware of tactical [shifts],â€ he said later. â€œAt 14 or 15, the way he thought about the game was mature. Ever since I knew IÃ±igo, I thought he had the personality to be a coach. In fact, he had a clearer idea about being a coach than I did.â€

David LÃ³pez, who played alongside them, says: â€œIt's no surprise they became coaches.â€ Eneko BÃ³veda, who came through the academy with PÃ©rez, says: â€œThey might have become coaches individually; together, they were bound to. IÃ±igo was extremely impressive in personal relationships, inside every dressingâ€‘room circle: emotionally intelligent, empathetic.â€

The age difference was no barrier, a product of their place, the communal culture that made them. â€œWhen we reached the first team, that generation [above] was established, but it was very easy to talk to them, even take life advice,â€ recalls FernÃ¡ndez, born in 1988, like PÃ©rez. â€œI remember asking Andoni what to do about my contract. Under Marcelo Bielsa, the players would come together before games with a hot chocolate, a croissant and talk. Bielsa was superâ€‘demanding, always at your throat; we took refuge in each other.â€

PÃ©rez might not have been there at all, unwanted by Bielsa until the training session when he crashed into the goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz. â€œThere was blood everywhere, his lip split open, but IÃ±igo carries on and Marcelo thinks: â€˜I can follow this guy to the end of the world,'â€ Gurpegui recalls. Picturing the scene, FernÃ¡ndez starts laughing: â€œIÃ±igo didn't know what would happen to him. I seem to remember him even sleeping at Lezama [the training ground] on a mattress, which showed how committed he was. And that day Bielsa was shouting at the physios: â€˜Leave him! Leave him! He wants to carry on!' He's going to IÃ±igo: â€˜Bravo! Bravo! That's it, lad!'â€

An opportunity opened at fullâ€‘back and PÃ©rez did what he always did: adapted. Above all, they observed, took it all in. â€œIÃ±igo and I would speak a lot about the way Bielsa coached,â€ Iraola recalled. They would ask endless questions of assistants Claudio Vivas, Pablo Quiroga and Diego Reyes, always wanting to know why. â€œBut then they're football nutcases who learned from everything,â€ Boveda says.

Andoni Iraola, then at Bournemouth, invited IÃ±igo PÃ©rez and his Rayo Vallecano side to England for a pre-season friendly in August 2024. Photograph: Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Their last game together was in October 2013. Iraola retired in 2016 and started coaching two years later. Unseen, PÃ©rez was drifting in the same direction. Common friends and a shared agent meant they were never far away and in February 2022 they crossed paths again. PÃ©rez didn't play when Osasuna won 3-0 at Rayo but their conversation that night stuck in Iraola's mind, a mental note made.

Aged 34, PÃ©rez had told Iraola his role now was really about helping the coaches. Indeed, Osasuna's manager Jagoba Arrasate was already referring to him as a â€œplayer-assistant coachâ€ and soon invited him to join the staff. Bielsa approached him too, furious when PÃ©rez turned down Uruguay. When Iraola heard PÃ©rez was retiring, he called immediately, convincing him to come to Rayo. The assistant coach Unai Mendia was leaving and his old teammate was perfect. The impression made was immediate: â€œIÃ±igo's top,â€ a member of Rayo's coaching staff says. â€œHe was special, a phenomenon. Superâ€‘elite, like Andoni.â€

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Together with the fitness coach Pablo de la Torre, who constructed a physical model around which the whole, wild ride was built, they were a revelation, practitioners of organised chaos. Nowhere was football more fun, a shared vision soon enticed to the Premier League.

â€œWhen we found out that Andoni was leaving for Bournemouth, I told IÃ±igo he should be our head coach,â€ the Rayo striker Sergio Camello recalls, and the club hierarchy agreed. PÃ©rez, though, thought it would be morally wrong: this was Iraola's construction, not his to take. Besides, he wanted to continue with his friend. Iraola wanted that as well, taking only two staff to England: PÃ©rez and De la Torre. It was a new start, a new life, and he needed his partners there.

But then PÃ©rez was denied a work permit. Bournemouth took it to an FA exceptions panel. Supporting letters were sent, a case made. Iraola wrote, too, explaining their history and describing PÃ©rez as â€œfundamentalâ€. The panel, though, remained unsatisfied that he was â€œof the highest calibre and able to contribute significantly to the development of the game at the top level in Englandâ€.

â€œWe did everything we could,â€ PÃ©rez said, which was true: they even requested a permit as youthâ€‘team coach, earning a telling off for trying it on. As he awaited a final resolution, PÃ©rez kept working: he couldn't wear a club tracksuit, appear publicly or sit on the bench, but he was at the training ground daily. Until, in the late autumn, they had to admit defeat. That hurt, personally as much as professionally. â€œIt was very difficult, an uncomfortable situation for all of us,â€ Iraola says. â€œYou can't [work], you can't put your kids in school.â€

Between them, Shaun Cooper, Tommy Elphick and De la Torre had to assimilate PÃ©rez's duties, Iraola impressed and grateful at the staff he inherited. His tourist visa expiring, PÃ©rez returned to Spain. Calls from Bournemouth continued, some consultation and a lot of conversation, not always about football. Then when Rayo sacked Francisco RodrÃ­guez in early 2024, the club offered him the manager's job again. Iraola encouraged PÃ©rez to go for it. â€œIn the summer, I didn't feel ethically comfortable and I wanted to continue with Andoni,â€ PÃ©rez said. â€œThe circumstances changed.â€

IÃ±igo PÃ©rez shows the way during Villarreal's Champions League 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in September 2026. Photograph: JÃ¼rgen Fromme/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Camello admits: â€œI think the transition from assistant to head coach here was hard. He had been so close to us. IÃ±igo loved us too much: he felt so responsible for us that the inevitable frictions as No 1 were taken to heart. But he opened up to us, reached us. The relationship is still so good: he messaged me yesterday with some bands to listen to. And I doubt I'll ever come across someone so capable in football terms. It's amazing how many solutions he gives you on the pitch. Seeing him and Andoni in the Champions League doesn't surprise. They have no limits; we're just grateful that two monsters coached us.â€

Their paths had separated, but the courses set were similar, the styles too. â€œMy football belongs to Andoni,â€ PÃ©rez said. Chaos still reigned many miles away and only a phone call apart. Iraola took Bournemouth to Europe for the first time; PÃ©rez achieved Rayo's first European qualification, and led them to the only final in their history. This summer greater challenges awaited, so here they are at Anfield, where there is relief that a friend's career was not ruined but rather launched. â€œI am so, so happy for IÃ±igo,â€ one staffer says, â€œbecause you want good things to happen to good people and he's very, very good people.â€

They will watch in Bilbao, where it all began. â€œIt's special: I'm so proud of them,â€ says LÃ³pez. Gurpegui says: â€œIÃ±igo suffered in England but that situation opened another opportunity and now look: Andoni at Anfield. Bloody hell, I'm so pleased, because they're two incredible people: humble, always there when you need them. Football needs more people like that.â€ FernÃ¡ndez adds: â€œAnd knowing them, it will be fun too: bold, brave football, a great game.â€

Iraola says: â€œThese games aren't good for your relationship. We usually talk a lot but when you're facing each other you talk less. It's a special game because he's my friend. He knows me very well. We've been through a lot together.â€